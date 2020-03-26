Lucky — and prosperous — No. 7?
Mike Haviland is looking ahead to his seventh season at the helm of Colorado College, which was confirmed this week. The step back the Tigers took in 2019-20 was disheartening, but the veteran coach still has time to implement his vision for the program.
Colorado College athletic director Lesley Irvine confirmed Haviland’s return less than two weeks after the season’s abrupt end. She said she felt positive about the team’s potential next season.
“I think anybody would want that from their boss and have that feeling that somebody’s backing you,” Haviland said. “We’re in this together.”
“We had some long, good chats about where we want to go. I told her what I think needs to happen for next year and areas we need to be better in. We’re on the same page.”
Haviland’s coaching career stretches back to 1996. He recognizes a make-or-break season. A winning 2020-21 campaign would be his first at Colorado College. At the same time, and more importantly, the Tigers need to contend in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
“I’m looking at everything, including myself and how do I make it better as a staff and as a team,” he said.
“This is a big year.”
Sophomore co-captain Grant Cruikshank said Haviland was one of the biggest reasons he came to Colorado College.
“He was frustrated with how the (2019-20) season went. Of course he should be,” Cruikshank said. “He’s certainly looking forward to next season.”
An immediate concern is figuring out how to keep the team connected and focused while scattered across North America under unprecedented circumstances.
Halfway to Grand Forks, N.D., for the start of the postseason, the Tigers turned around and flew back March 12. With the college encouraging students to be off campus less than a week later, they had time for one year-end luncheon before players began departing.
Haviland said he’s been in contact with the seniors — “what their plans are with everything shutting down in the pro ranks, what their next step is” — and conducting year-end meetings remotely.
Gyms and rinks have closed and more will likely follow, which could lead to a highly creative spring and summer of training.
“If this continues — which it looks like it will, for a while here — we’re going to have to improvise an awful lot with the way they train,” Haviland said. “Spring training is a huge thing here.”
Longer term, as usual, there’s a new-look team to plan around. Neutralzone.net ranked the Tigers’ incoming recruiting class fifth in the country. Haviland confirmed one player is in the transfer portal, and more could choose to depart.
The team’s top two scorers will graduate and no one else cracked 20 points. Only one returning player, Cruikshank, scored more than five goals last season.
Based on his career trajectory and what he saw out of him in the second half of the season, Haviland expects rising sophomore Josiah Slavin (5 goals, 8 assists) to step up.
“I think he’s the guy that you’re looking to have a breakout year,” Haviland said.
Freshman Matt Vernon was thrown into the fire last season, spending about a month as the Tigers’ only fully healthy, practice-ready goaltender. He’ll return that experience with newcomers, including Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Dominic Basse, coming in to help and compete.
Haviland hopes the incoming class will help “shore up” the defense that allowed an average of 3.62 goals per game. The total, 123, was tied for eighth worst in the country.
“We’ve got to cut our goals-against, simple as that,” he said. “We went after D a long time ago and these guys are now available to us. Certainly excited about bringing in more D and making the guys that are here better.”