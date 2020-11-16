Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday that "there's a chance" quarterback Drew Lock misses this week's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Lock was hit several times Sunday in the Broncos' 37-12 loss to the Raiders, injuring his ribs. Lock stayed in the game, but was in clear pain, occasionally wincing after throws. Monday, Fangio said Lock was questionable for Wednesday's practice and addressed his availability for Sunday.
“Like with many injuries, the next day is worse than the competition,” Fangio said. “He’s pretty sore today with the ribs and we’ll see where he’s at on Wednesday.”
Fangio added that Lock was getting X-rays Monday and they won't know the results until later in the week.
After the game Sunday, Fangio said that he didn't consider benching Lock due to injury or performance, after going 23 of 47 for 257 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. He said Monday that Lock wanted to stay in the game and credited his young quarterback's toughness.
“I don't think anybody questions Drew's toughness and desire and want to," Fangio said. "He said he felt fine. We didn't see him favor it, but that's the way it is with a lot of injuries. During the game it doesn't feel bad, it's the next day and two days later where the full extent of it can be worse, but I don't think anybody questions Drew's toughness, desire or want to play for this team.”
If Lock is unable to play against the Dolphins, backup Brett Rypien would be his replacement. And if Rypien takes most of the reps this week in practice, Fangio said that could factor into if Lock plays.
But for now, it's wait-and-see.
“That will definitely enter into the equation," Fangio said. "We definitely want Drew to have a good week of preparation, so he's ready to play the game. That could enter into the equation as we go through the week.”
On top of addressing Lock's injury, Fangio also spoke about defensive end Shelby Harris who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Harris self-reported to the Broncos Nov. 6, that he was experiencing symptoms ahead of the Falcons game and did not play. After several negative tests, he tested positive five days later.
Harris will likely miss his third-straight game, Fangio said.
“Shelby probably won’t be able to play this week just because when you do test positive there is ‘X’ amount of days you have to be out of action starting from when the positive test started," Fangio said. "I don’t think he’ll be able to make it this week as it looks right now.”