Air Force captain Matt Pulver’s likeness is all over the promotional materials for Faceoff at Falcon Stadium. He took Gabriel Landeskog around when the Colorado Avalanche captain visited the academy recently. He was really looking forward to this weekend’s festivities.
For a little while, it looked like there was no way he’d be able to play. But the senior and the team received good news, and now there’s a chance.
Pulver had a rough second period Feb. 1 against Sacred Heart, hitting his leg against the goal post and then taking a puck off the knee blocking a shot. Something felt wrong and he went down the tunnel.
The senior considered the worst. He immediately thought of Air Force’s upcoming first outdoor game against Colorado College.
“Honestly that was the first thing that came to my mind,” Pulver said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I was pretty emotional, I was crying. I thought, ‘I’ll never be able to play hockey again,’ stuff like that.”
Expectations were lowered as Pulver waited on an MRI. What looked devastating turned out to be manageable.
Pulver is getting used to practicing in a brace and hoping to play this weekend.
“There is something wrong down there, but something I can play with,” Pulver said.
“There’s not a lot that can stop me. I’ve got six games left in the regular season. They’re going to have to chop off my leg to keep me out of the lineup.”