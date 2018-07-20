No. 10 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit San Antonio Wednesday and Rio Grande on Saturday
No. 9 Denver Broncos rookies report Tuesday and the full preseason camp opens before the weekend
No. 8 Claressa Shields will mentor competitors for the Next Olympic Hopeful show starting Friday at the Olympic Training Center
No. 7 The Pikes Peak Ultra 50 miler and 50K running races are Sunday on area trails
No. 6 Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has her first competition since then Saturday
No. 5 The Tour de France concludes Sunday in Paris
No. 4 U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang is at The Broadmoor World Arena continues through Saturday as part of the State GamesNo. 3 The Rocky Mountain State Games have their second big weekend
No. 2 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host El Paso Tuesday to Thursday and Albuquerque Friday on
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies host the World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Athletics Friday to Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Rapids host the Boca Juniors Tuesday and visit DC United on Saturday
The Colorado Open golf tournament takes place at Green Valley Ranch Thursday to Sunday
NASCAR’s top teams will be at Pocono Raceway on Sunday
The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday in Minnesota
Denver Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday
The U.S. women’s soccer team is in a tournament starting Thursday in Kansas City
Text xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.Text xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.