No. 10 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit San Antonio Wednesday and Rio Grande on Saturday

No. 9 Denver Broncos rookies report Tuesday and the full preseason camp opens before the weekend

No. 8 Claressa Shields will mentor competitors for the Next Olympic Hopeful show starting Friday at the Olympic Training Center

No. 7 The Pikes Peak Ultra 50 miler and 50K running races are Sunday on area trails

No. 6 Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has her first competition since then Saturday

No. 5 The Tour de France concludes Sunday in Paris

No. 4 U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang is at The Broadmoor World Arena continues through Saturday as part of the State GamesNo. 3 The Rocky Mountain State Games have their second big weekend

No. 2 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host El Paso Tuesday to Thursday and Albuquerque Friday on

No. 1 The Colorado Rockies host the World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Athletics Friday to Sunday

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado Rapids host the Boca Juniors Tuesday and visit DC United on Saturday

The Colorado Open golf tournament takes place at Green Valley Ranch Thursday to Sunday

NASCAR’s top teams will be at Pocono Raceway on Sunday

The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday in Minnesota

Denver Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

The U.S. women’s soccer team is in a tournament starting Thursday in Kansas City

