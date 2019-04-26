Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
A fan looks over a program before the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo
No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Vancouver on Friday

No. 9 Former Springs resident Daniel “Cowboy” Cerrone has a UFC bout on Saturday

No. 8 Colorado College hosts the SCAC women’s lacrosse tourney finals Sunday after playing in Saturday’s semis

No. 7 Prep highlights include girls’ tennis regionals and the end or near-end of regular season in all spring sports

No. 6 Air Force’s Athletic Hall of Fame has its induction ceremony Saturday with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich one of the inductees

No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the El Paso Locomotive on Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies visit Atlanta Sunday, and the Brewers Monday through Thursday and host the Diamondbacks Friday and Saturday

No. 3 The Colorado Avalanche face San Jose in the second round with home games Tuesday and Thursday

No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round starting Monday if they won Saturday night

No. 1 The Kentucky Derby horse race grabs the sporting world’s attention Saturday

Also receiving votes:

NASCAR’s top teams race at Talladega Speedway on Sunday

NBA Playoffs forge ahead into round two

NHL Playoffs push into round two

Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday, and track and field Friday including CC; and UCCS baseball Sunday

USABA has its blind cycling competition starting Thursday

