No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Vancouver on Friday
No. 9 Former Springs resident Daniel “Cowboy” Cerrone has a UFC bout on Saturday
No. 8 Colorado College hosts the SCAC women’s lacrosse tourney finals Sunday after playing in Saturday’s semis
No. 7 Prep highlights include girls’ tennis regionals and the end or near-end of regular season in all spring sports
No. 6 Air Force’s Athletic Hall of Fame has its induction ceremony Saturday with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich one of the inductees
No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the El Paso Locomotive on Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies visit Atlanta Sunday, and the Brewers Monday through Thursday and host the Diamondbacks Friday and Saturday
No. 3 The Colorado Avalanche face San Jose in the second round with home games Tuesday and Thursday
No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round starting Monday if they won Saturday night
No. 1 The Kentucky Derby horse race grabs the sporting world’s attention Saturday
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR’s top teams race at Talladega Speedway on Sunday
NBA Playoffs forge ahead into round two
NHL Playoffs push into round two
Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday, and track and field Friday including CC; and UCCS baseball Sunday
USABA has its blind cycling competition starting Thursday