By Jim O’Connell, jim.oconnell@gazette.com
No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams hit Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night
No. 9 The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday at the Colorado Springs Marriott
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host Houston on Saturday
No. 7 The annual local Pro Football Camp goes Tuesday to Thursday at Vista Ridge
No. 6 The Barr Trail Mountain Race is Sunday
No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Sacramento on Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Diamondbacks Tuesday to Thursday and the Mariners on Friday to Sunday
No. 3 Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon concludes Sunday
No. 2 The World Cup men’s soccer final is Sunday
No. 1 The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo takes over Norris-Penrose Events Center (sp?) Wednesday to Saturday
Also receiving votes are:
The annual football coaches kickoff luncheon is at the Hotel Elegante Tuesday
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox have the PCL All-Star Game Wednesday and visit New Orleans Thursday to Sunday
The Rocky Mountain Thunderkatz are in their semipro women’s tackle football conference final Saturday in Arkansas
The Colorado Springs Pride women’s soccer team visits California teams on the weekend to end the regular season