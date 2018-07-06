pporb rodeo image
By Jim O’Connell, jim.oconnell@gazette.com

No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams hit Kentucky Speedway on Saturday night

No. 9 The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday at the Colorado Springs Marriott

No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host Houston on Saturday

No. 7 The annual local Pro Football Camp goes Tuesday to Thursday at Vista Ridge

No. 6 The Barr Trail Mountain Race is Sunday

No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Sacramento on Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Diamondbacks Tuesday to Thursday and the Mariners on Friday to Sunday

No. 3 Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon concludes Sunday

No. 2 The World Cup men’s soccer final is Sunday

No. 1 The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo takes over Norris-Penrose Events Center (sp?) Wednesday to Saturday

Also receiving votes are:

The annual football coaches kickoff luncheon is at the Hotel Elegante Tuesday

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox have the PCL All-Star Game Wednesday and visit New Orleans Thursday to Sunday

The Rocky Mountain Thunderkatz are in their semipro women’s tackle football conference final Saturday in Arkansas

The Colorado Springs Pride women’s soccer team visits California teams on the weekend to end the regular season

