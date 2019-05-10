No. 10 U.S. women's basketball has its Pan-Am trials at the OTC starting Thursday
No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College women's lacrosse in an NCAA Tournament game Sunday, and Air Force baseball Sunday and Thursday to Saturday
No. 8 The Preakness horse race is Saturday
No. 7 NBA playoffs continue
No. 6 NHL playoffs go deeper
No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host US Open Cup opponent Denver on Wednesday and host New Mexico on Saturday in a USL game
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Padres Sunday before visiting the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox Tuesday and Wednesday and playing at Philadelphia Friday and Saturday
No. 3 The PGA Championship takes place at New York's Bethpage course Thursday on
No. 2 Prep highlights have state track and field and state boys' swimming Thursday to Saturday, plus boys' lacrosse final Friday, 1A baseball final Thursday and girls' soccer playoffs
No. 1 The Denver Nuggets have a Game 7 at home Sunday and, if they win, move into the third round
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR's All-Star race is Saturday
Cycling's Tour of California goes Sunday to Saturday
The NBA draft lottery takes place Tuesday
The Colorado Rapids are off until May 19