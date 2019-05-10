Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, spins around Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

 Craig Mitchelldyer
No. 10 U.S. women's basketball has its Pan-Am trials at the OTC starting Thursday

No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College women's lacrosse in an NCAA Tournament game Sunday, and Air Force baseball Sunday and Thursday to Saturday

No. 8 The Preakness horse race is Saturday

No. 7 NBA playoffs continue

No. 6 NHL playoffs go deeper

No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host US Open Cup opponent Denver on Wednesday and host New Mexico on Saturday in a USL game

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Padres Sunday before visiting the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox Tuesday and Wednesday and playing at Philadelphia Friday and Saturday

No. 3 The PGA Championship takes place at New York's Bethpage course Thursday on

No. 2 Prep highlights have state track and field and state boys' swimming Thursday to Saturday, plus boys' lacrosse final Friday, 1A baseball final Thursday and girls' soccer playoffs

No. 1 The Denver Nuggets have a Game 7 at home Sunday and, if they win, move into the third round

Also receiving votes:

NASCAR's All-Star race is Saturday

Cycling's Tour of California goes Sunday to Saturday

The NBA draft lottery takes place Tuesday

The Colorado Rapids are off until May 19

