No. 10 Local boxer Terence Crawford faces Amir Khan on Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden
No. 9 Women’s ice hockey world championship final is Sunday in Finland
No. 8 The Boston Marathon takes place Monday
No. 7 Local college highlights include UCCS baseball playing at Security Service Field on Thursday
No. 6 NBA playoffs get through their first full week
No. 5 NHL playoffs get into the nitty-gritty of the first round
No. 4 Prep highlights include the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invitational track and field meet Friday and Saturday and the Cougar Classic girls’ golf tourney Monday at Kissing Camels
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Phillies for a weekend set starting Thursday after visiting the Giants Sunday and Padres Monday and Tuesday
No. 2 The Colorado Avalanche host Game 3 and 4 Monday and Wednesday with a possible Game 5 in Calgary Friday
No. 1 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs in Game 2 on Tuesday then visit San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday
National club prep volleyball takes place in Denver Thursday to Saturday
Other local college home highlights include Air Force men’s tennis Sunday and Saturday and women’s tennis Friday, UCCS baseball at its home field Friday and Saturday, and women’s lacrosse Saturday
The Colorado Rapids play at Chicago on Saturday
NASCAR’s top teams do not have a race next weekend