No. 10 Local boxer Terence Crawford faces Amir Khan on Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden

No. 9 Women’s ice hockey world championship final is Sunday in Finland

No. 8 The Boston Marathon takes place Monday

No. 7 Local college highlights include UCCS baseball playing at Security Service Field on Thursday

No. 6 NBA playoffs get through their first full week

No. 5 NHL playoffs get into the nitty-gritty of the first round

No. 4 Prep highlights include the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invitational track and field meet Friday and Saturday and the Cougar Classic girls’ golf tourney Monday at Kissing Camels

No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Phillies for a weekend set starting Thursday after visiting the Giants Sunday and Padres Monday and Tuesday

No. 2 The Colorado Avalanche host Game 3 and 4 Monday and Wednesday with a possible Game 5 in Calgary Friday

No. 1 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs in Game 2 on Tuesday then visit San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday

National club prep volleyball takes place in Denver Thursday to Saturday

Other local college home highlights include Air Force men’s tennis Sunday and Saturday and women’s tennis Friday, UCCS baseball at its home field Friday and Saturday, and women’s lacrosse Saturday

The Colorado Rapids play at Chicago on Saturday

NASCAR’s top teams do not have a race next weekend

Tags

Load comments