No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams head to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday

No. 9 Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday and UCCS baseball Sunday and softball Saturday

No. 8 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Orange County on Saturday

No. 7 The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Australia on Thursday at Dicks’ Sporting Goods Stadium in Commerce City in a World Cup tuneup

No. 6 High school highlights include a full post-break schedule and good weather should produce lots of events including the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational boys’ swimming and diving meet Friday and Saturday

No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host Washington Sunday, the Spurs Wednesday and Portland Friday with a visit to Golden State on Tuesday

No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche host Edmonton Tuesday and Winnipeg Thursday and visit St. Louis Monday and San Jose Saturday to finish the regular season and playoff chase

No. 3 NCAA women’s basketball Final Four is Friday after being finalized on Monday

No. 2 The Colorado Rockies have their home opener Friday vs. the Dodgers followed by another game, after visiting the Marlins Sunday and Rays Monday to Wednesday

No. 1 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four is Saturday after the teams are finalized on Sunday

Also receiving votes:

The women’s world hockey championship starts Thursday in Finland

The Colorado Rapids are at Orlando City on Saturday

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper visits his former team, the Washington Nationals Tuesday and Wednesday

The Augusta women’s amateur tournament is this week

