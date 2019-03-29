No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams head to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday
No. 9 Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday and UCCS baseball Sunday and softball Saturday
No. 8 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Orange County on Saturday
No. 7 The U.S. women’s soccer team plays Australia on Thursday at Dicks’ Sporting Goods Stadium in Commerce City in a World Cup tuneup
No. 6 High school highlights include a full post-break schedule and good weather should produce lots of events including the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational boys’ swimming and diving meet Friday and Saturday
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host Washington Sunday, the Spurs Wednesday and Portland Friday with a visit to Golden State on Tuesday
No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche host Edmonton Tuesday and Winnipeg Thursday and visit St. Louis Monday and San Jose Saturday to finish the regular season and playoff chase
No. 3 NCAA women’s basketball Final Four is Friday after being finalized on Monday
No. 2 The Colorado Rockies have their home opener Friday vs. the Dodgers followed by another game, after visiting the Marlins Sunday and Rays Monday to Wednesday
No. 1 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four is Saturday after the teams are finalized on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The women’s world hockey championship starts Thursday in Finland
The Colorado Rapids are at Orlando City on Saturday
Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper visits his former team, the Washington Nationals Tuesday and Wednesday
The Augusta women’s amateur tournament is this week