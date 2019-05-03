Hancock (copy)
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks during a pep rally-style announcement of an agreement that will keep the Nuggets and Avalanche in Denver through 2040. Photo by John Ensslin, ColoradoPolitics.com.
No. 10 NBA playoffs get to the end or near it of round 2

No. 9 NHL playoffs finish up round two and get into round 3

No. 8 The Fountain Roubaix cycling race winds through El Paso County gravel roads Sunday

No. 7 NASCAR's top teams head for Kansas Speedway to race on Saturday

No. 6 The Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake on Saturday night

No. 5 Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Diamondbacks Sunday, Giants Tuesday to Thursday and Padres Friday and Saturday in an all-NL West week

No. 3 Prep highlights include girls tennis state tournament in Pueblo Thursday to Saturday, playoffs in other spring sports, plus St. Mary's vs. Manitou Springs baseball at Security Service Field on Tuesday and Air Academy honors its 1989 state baseball champs on Thursday

No. 2 The Colorado Avalanche will host Game 6 on Monday with any Game 7 at San Jose on Wednesday

No. 1 The Denver Nuggets host Game 5 on Tuesday with possible Game 6 on Thursday at Portland and Game 7 at Pepsi Center on May 12

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday night

Men's world ice hockey championships are in Slovakia starting Friday

