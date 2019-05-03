No. 10 NBA playoffs get to the end or near it of round 2
No. 9 NHL playoffs finish up round two and get into round 3
No. 8 The Fountain Roubaix cycling race winds through El Paso County gravel roads Sunday
No. 7 NASCAR's top teams head for Kansas Speedway to race on Saturday
No. 6 The Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake on Saturday night
No. 5 Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Diamondbacks Sunday, Giants Tuesday to Thursday and Padres Friday and Saturday in an all-NL West week
No. 3 Prep highlights include girls tennis state tournament in Pueblo Thursday to Saturday, playoffs in other spring sports, plus St. Mary's vs. Manitou Springs baseball at Security Service Field on Tuesday and Air Academy honors its 1989 state baseball champs on Thursday
No. 2 The Colorado Avalanche will host Game 6 on Monday with any Game 7 at San Jose on Wednesday
No. 1 The Denver Nuggets host Game 5 on Tuesday with possible Game 6 on Thursday at Portland and Game 7 at Pepsi Center on May 12
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday night
Men's world ice hockey championships are in Slovakia starting Friday