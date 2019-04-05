No. 10 AMA Supercross takes place at Denver’s Broncos Stadium on Saturday
No. 9 Prep highlights include a home-and-home baseball series between Gazette-ranked Cheyenne Mountain (home Thursday) and Palmer Ridge (home Tuesday), Sand Creek at Falcon girls’ soccer Tuesday, Kadet Invitational girls’ golf at Air Force’s Eisenhower course Friday and the Fountain-Fort Carson Invitational girls’ tennis tournament Friday and Saturday at Memorial Park
No. 8 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Reno 1868 on Saturday
No. 7 The Frozen Four is Thursday and Sunday with Avs draft pick defenseman Cale Makar playing for UMass, and Denver in the semifinals
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the Braves Monday to Wednesday after hosting the Dodgers Sunday and visit the Giants Thursday to Saturday
No. 5 The NCAA women’s basketball final is Sunday
No. 4 The Masters golf tournament starts Thursday in Augusta, Ga.
No. 3 The NBA playoffs, including the Denver Nuggets, begin Saturday
No. 2 The NHL playoffs, including the Avalanche, begin Wednesday
No. 1 The NCAA men’s basketball final is Monday
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Rapids host D.C. United Saturday and visit Seattle on Wednesday
NASCAR’s top teams head to Richmond Raceway on Saturday night for the Toyota Owners 400
Local college highlights include Air Force baseball at home Sunday through Tuesday
The Cardinals and Reds play in Mexico on Saturday to start a two-day series
Other local college home highlights include Air Force women’s tennis Sunday, men’s tennis Friday and men’s lacrosse Saturday; Colorado College women’s lacrosse Tuesday and women’s and men’s tennis Friday; and UCCS softball Sunday and women’s lacrosse Friday
The women's hockey world championships in Finland continue through the week until next Sunday