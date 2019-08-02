Hall of Fame Game Falcons Broncos Football
Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson keeps watch during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

No. 10 NASCAR's top teams are at Watkins Glen Speedway on Sunday

No. 9 The Colorado Rapids host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday

No. 8 Derrick White is one of the select team members set to play a hoops exhibition against the U.S. national team Friday

No. 7 The PGA Tour's FedEx playoffs start with a tournament Thursday

No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Ogden Sunday, then are off for the All-Star Game vs. the NWL in Boise on Tuesday, and visit Billings starting Thursday

No. 5 USA Cycling road masters nationals go Thursday through the weekend in the Colorado Springs area

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Giants Sunday, then visit the Astros Tuesday and Wednesday and Padres starting Thursday

No. 3 The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb races, competitive and for fun, are Saturday

No. 2 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the Portland Timbers on Wednesday and Rio Grande Valley on Saturday

No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in an exhibition game

Also receiving votes:

Other NFL teams begin their exhibition schedule

High school boys' golf can begin competition Thursday

Air Force football preseason practice continues

USA men's volleyball is in an Olympic qualifying tourney starting Friday

The Pan Am games go through the weekend in Lima, Peru

