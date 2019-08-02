No. 10 NASCAR's top teams are at Watkins Glen Speedway on Sunday
No. 9 The Colorado Rapids host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday
No. 8 Derrick White is one of the select team members set to play a hoops exhibition against the U.S. national team Friday
No. 7 The PGA Tour's FedEx playoffs start with a tournament Thursday
No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Ogden Sunday, then are off for the All-Star Game vs. the NWL in Boise on Tuesday, and visit Billings starting Thursday
No. 5 USA Cycling road masters nationals go Thursday through the weekend in the Colorado Springs area
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Giants Sunday, then visit the Astros Tuesday and Wednesday and Padres starting Thursday
No. 3 The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb races, competitive and for fun, are Saturday
No. 2 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the Portland Timbers on Wednesday and Rio Grande Valley on Saturday
No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in an exhibition game
Also receiving votes:
Other NFL teams begin their exhibition schedule
High school boys' golf can begin competition Thursday
Air Force football preseason practice continues
USA men's volleyball is in an Olympic qualifying tourney starting Friday
The Pan Am games go through the weekend in Lima, Peru