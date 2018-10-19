Chiefs Broncos Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws left handed for the first down as Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) and linebacker Shane Ray (56) pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey
No. 10 Colorado State hosts Wyoming in their rivalry football game Friday night

No. 9 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Miami at Houston and Sunday’s Eagles at Jaguars, Jets at Bears, Ravens at Panthers, Packers at Rams and Saints at Vikings

No. 8 Colorado hosts Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in football

No. 7 The Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Tuesday at The Broadmoor World Arena

No. 6 The Professional Bull Riders tour hits The Broadmoor World Arena Friday and Saturday

No. 5 Air Force hockey hosts Niagara on Thursday and Friday; Colorado College has an off weekend

No. 4 Prep highlights include state cross country in Colorado Springs, field hockey finals, gymnastics regionals, boys’ soccer playoffs and nearing the end of the regular season in other sports

No. 3 Baseball’s World Series begins Tuesday at the Boston Red Sox

No. 2 Air Force hosts always dangerous Boise State in football Saturday

No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the powerful Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Also receiving votes:

Local college highlights include Air Force women’s soccer at Colorado College on Friday

NASCAR’s top teams are at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday in the next playoff round of eight

College football highlights include Saturday’s Clemson at Florida State, Florida at Georgia, Iowa at Penn State, Texas A&M at Mississippi State and Notre Dame at Navy

Other local college home highlights include air Force men’s swimming Thursday and men’s water polo Saturday, UCCS volleyball Friday and Saturday and men’s soccer Saturday, and CC men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday

The Colorado Rapids have their season finale at home Sunday vs. Dallas

World wrestling championships begin in Budapest on Monday

World gymnastics championships start Thursday in Doha, Qatar

World Cup Alpine skiing begins on the weekend

