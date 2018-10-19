No. 10 Colorado State hosts Wyoming in their rivalry football game Friday night
No. 9 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Miami at Houston and Sunday’s Eagles at Jaguars, Jets at Bears, Ravens at Panthers, Packers at Rams and Saints at Vikings
No. 8 Colorado hosts Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in football
No. 7 The Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Tuesday at The Broadmoor World Arena
No. 6 The Professional Bull Riders tour hits The Broadmoor World Arena Friday and Saturday
No. 5 Air Force hockey hosts Niagara on Thursday and Friday; Colorado College has an off weekend
No. 4 Prep highlights include state cross country in Colorado Springs, field hockey finals, gymnastics regionals, boys’ soccer playoffs and nearing the end of the regular season in other sports
No. 3 Baseball’s World Series begins Tuesday at the Boston Red Sox
No. 2 Air Force hosts always dangerous Boise State in football Saturday
No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the powerful Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
Local college highlights include Air Force women’s soccer at Colorado College on Friday
NASCAR’s top teams are at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday in the next playoff round of eight
College football highlights include Saturday’s Clemson at Florida State, Florida at Georgia, Iowa at Penn State, Texas A&M at Mississippi State and Notre Dame at Navy
Other local college home highlights include air Force men’s swimming Thursday and men’s water polo Saturday, UCCS volleyball Friday and Saturday and men’s soccer Saturday, and CC men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday
The Colorado Rapids have their season finale at home Sunday vs. Dallas
World wrestling championships begin in Budapest on Monday
World gymnastics championships start Thursday in Doha, Qatar
World Cup Alpine skiing begins on the weekend