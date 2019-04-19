No. 10 Other local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday and men’s lacrosse Saturday, UCCS softball Friday to Saturday and baseball the same days
No. 9 The Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race run is Saturday
No. 8 The NBA playoffs finish up the first round
No. 7 The NHL playoffs get into the second round
No. 6 Local college highlights include Colorado College hosting the SCAC women’s lacrosse semifinals Saturday
No. 5 Prep highlights include Air Academy at Cheyenne Mountain boys’ lacrosse Friday and Pine Creek vs. Palmer girls’ lacrosse at Garry Berry on Wednesday; plus Kadet Invitational girls’ golf at Air Force’s Eisenhower and Cougar Classic track and field at Garry Berry, both on Friday
No. 4 The NFL draft takes place Thursday to Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., with the Denver Broncos scheduled to pick 10th in the first round
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Phillies Sunday and Nationals Monday to Wednesday before visiting the Braves Friday and Saturday
No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday with Game 6 at San Antonio Thursday and Game 7 back in Denver Saturday, if necessary
No. 1 The Colorado Avalanche face Vegas or San Jose in the second round of the NHL playoffs
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Tulsa on Wednesday
The Colorado Rapids visit Atlanta on Saturday
Sled hockey world championships are in the Czech Republic starting Saturday
NASCAR’s top teams are off until a race April 28