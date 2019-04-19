Avalanche Flames Hockey (copy)
Colorado Avalanche center Colin Wilson (22) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammate Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 19, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Larry MacDougal
No. 10 Other local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Friday and Saturday and men’s lacrosse Saturday, UCCS softball Friday to Saturday and baseball the same days

No. 9 The Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race run is Saturday

No. 8 The NBA playoffs finish up the first round

No. 7 The NHL playoffs get into the second round

No. 6 Local college highlights include Colorado College hosting the SCAC women’s lacrosse semifinals Saturday

No. 5 Prep highlights include Air Academy at Cheyenne Mountain boys’ lacrosse Friday and Pine Creek vs. Palmer girls’ lacrosse at Garry Berry on Wednesday; plus Kadet Invitational girls’ golf at Air Force’s Eisenhower and Cougar Classic track and field at Garry Berry, both on Friday

No. 4 The NFL draft takes place Thursday to Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., with the Denver Broncos scheduled to pick 10th in the first round

No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Phillies Sunday and Nationals Monday to Wednesday before visiting the Braves Friday and Saturday

No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host the Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday with Game 6 at San Antonio Thursday and Game 7 back in Denver Saturday, if necessary

No. 1 The Colorado Avalanche face Vegas or San Jose in the second round of the NHL playoffs

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Tulsa on Wednesday

The Colorado Rapids visit Atlanta on Saturday

Sled hockey world championships are in the Czech Republic starting Saturday

NASCAR’s top teams are off until a race April 28

