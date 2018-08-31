No. 10 Local college highlights include the first big weekend of the fall featuring Air Force volleyball’s Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic Thursday to Saturday, Air Force tennis invitationals Friday to Sunday with CC there, and CC cross country meets Saturday with UCCS there
No. 9 CSU hosts Arkansas in football Saturday
No. 8 NFL highlights include the Eagles vs. the Falcons Thursday to open the season, and Sunday’s Houston at New England, Dallas at Carolina and Kansas City at the Chargers
No. 7 CU plays football at Nebraska on Saturday in what used to be a great rivalry
No. 6 U.S. Open tennis goes all week and is scheduled to conclude Sunday
No. 5 Prep highlights include a rare Labor Day high school event with CSCS boys’ soccer playing at UCCS’ Mountain Lion Stadium vs. Pueblo South, and Pine Creek at Doherty in football Friday at Garry Berry
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers Friday to Sunday after the Giants Monday to Wednesday
No. 3 Air Force football plays at Florida Atlantic on Saturday
No. 2 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox wrap up the regular season and an era at home Monday vs. Oklahoma City with a highly likely shot at the PCL playoffs
No. 1 The Denver Broncos open the season by hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The American Discovery Trail Marathon is run Monday from Palmer Lake to America the Beautiful Park
The second-to-last event for the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup goes Thursday to Sunday in Pennsylvania
College football highlights include Saturday’s marquee matchup USC at Stanford, plus Penn State at Pitt, UCLA at Oklahoma and Iowa State at Iowa
NASCAR’s top teams visit Indianapolis on Sunday
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducts its latest enshrinees on Friday
The Colorado Rapids visit Portland on Saturday
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have an off week