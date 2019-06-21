Hill Climb
Rhys Millen celebrates in front of his car after getting to the summit in his Bentley Bentayga. The 96th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was held on Sunday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
No. 10 NASCAR's top teams are in action Sunday at Sonoma

No. 9 The U.S. men face Panama in Gold Cup soccer Wednesday

No. 8 NBA awards are given out Monday with the Nuggets Michael Malone a coach finalist

No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Austin on Saturday

No. 6 The College World Series is scheduled to end Tuesday or Wednesday

No. 5 The Colorado Rapids host the L.A. Football Club on Friday

No. 4 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Grand Junction Sunday, Ogden Tuesday and Wednesday, and Orem, Utah, Thursday to Saturday

No. 3 The Women's World Cup continues in France with the U.S. among the favorite soccer teams

No. 2 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers Thursday on after visiting them Sunday and the Giants Monday to Wednesday

No. 1 Cars practice and qualify for the June 30 Pikes Peak Hill Climb all week with the downtown Fanfest on Friday part of the buildup

Also receiving votes:

The International Olympic Committee votes Monday on whether to hold the 2026 Winter Games in Italy or Sweden

