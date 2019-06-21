No. 10 NASCAR's top teams are in action Sunday at Sonoma
No. 9 The U.S. men face Panama in Gold Cup soccer Wednesday
No. 8 NBA awards are given out Monday with the Nuggets Michael Malone a coach finalist
No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Austin on Saturday
No. 6 The College World Series is scheduled to end Tuesday or Wednesday
No. 5 The Colorado Rapids host the L.A. Football Club on Friday
No. 4 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Grand Junction Sunday, Ogden Tuesday and Wednesday, and Orem, Utah, Thursday to Saturday
No. 3 The Women's World Cup continues in France with the U.S. among the favorite soccer teams
No. 2 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers Thursday on after visiting them Sunday and the Giants Monday to Wednesday
No. 1 Cars practice and qualify for the June 30 Pikes Peak Hill Climb all week with the downtown Fanfest on Friday part of the buildup
Also receiving votes:
The International Olympic Committee votes Monday on whether to hold the 2026 Winter Games in Italy or Sweden