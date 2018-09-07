NFL Overview Football
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders made the biggest splash by bringing back (and out of the broadcast booth) Jon Gruden.(AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

 John Hefti
No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams start the Chase playoffs on Sunday in Las Vegas

No. 9 New Hampshire visits Colorado in football on Saturday

No. 8 College football highlights include Saturday’s LSU at Auburn and Ohio State at TCU

No. 7 NFL highlights include Monday’s Rams at Raiders and Sunday’s Pats at Jaguars, Panthers at Falcons, Vikings at Packers and Texans at Titans

No. 6 Local college home highlights include Air Force volleyball vs. Navy on Saturday

No. 5 Colorado State football visits Florida of the SEC on Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Rio Grande Valley on Saturday

No. 3 Prep highlights include Kadet Invitational cross country Thursday, and Tuesday’s Cheyenne Mountain at Lewis-Palmer boys’ tennis and St. Mary’s at Manitou Springs volleyball

No. 2 The Colorado Rockies host Arizona in a key series Monday to Thursday and visit the Giants Friday to Sunday

No. 1 The Denver Broncos host Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday

Also receiving votes:

Other local college home highlights include Air Force women’s soccer Thursday and Sunday, volleyball Friday, men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and men’s water polo Saturday; UCCS women’s and men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Tuesday (Sept. 11 when it recognizes first responders), Friday and Saturday; and CC volleyball tourney Friday and Saturday, men’s soccer Saturday and Sunday and women’s soccer Sunday

The Colorado Rapids host Atlanta on Saturday

Air Force football has no football game this week for an early bye

