No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams start the Chase playoffs on Sunday in Las Vegas
No. 9 New Hampshire visits Colorado in football on Saturday
No. 8 College football highlights include Saturday’s LSU at Auburn and Ohio State at TCU
No. 7 NFL highlights include Monday’s Rams at Raiders and Sunday’s Pats at Jaguars, Panthers at Falcons, Vikings at Packers and Texans at Titans
No. 6 Local college home highlights include Air Force volleyball vs. Navy on Saturday
No. 5 Colorado State football visits Florida of the SEC on Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Rio Grande Valley on Saturday
No. 3 Prep highlights include Kadet Invitational cross country Thursday, and Tuesday’s Cheyenne Mountain at Lewis-Palmer boys’ tennis and St. Mary’s at Manitou Springs volleyball
No. 2 The Colorado Rockies host Arizona in a key series Monday to Thursday and visit the Giants Friday to Sunday
No. 1 The Denver Broncos host Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
Other local college home highlights include Air Force women’s soccer Thursday and Sunday, volleyball Friday, men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and men’s water polo Saturday; UCCS women’s and men’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Tuesday (Sept. 11 when it recognizes first responders), Friday and Saturday; and CC volleyball tourney Friday and Saturday, men’s soccer Saturday and Sunday and women’s soccer Sunday
The Colorado Rapids host Atlanta on Saturday
Air Force football has no football game this week for an early bye