No. 10 NASCAR’s top teams visit Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday

No. 9 The U.S. Swimming Championships take place in Boston Thursday to Sunday

No. 8 Area college home soccer games begin with Air Force women Thursday and Sunday and men Saturday and CC women Sunday

No. 7 The Ride for the Brand Championship Ranch Rodeo takes place Saturday at Norris-Penrose Event Center

No. 6 The Colorado Classic cycling race takes place in Vail and Denver Thursday to Sunday

No. 5 Prep fall sports are underway with all sports, except football, allowed to begin competitions by Thursday

No. 4 The Denver Broncos face the Chicago Bears in an exhibition game Saturday

No. 3 The Colorado Rockies visit the World Series champion Astros Tuesday and Wednesday and the Braves Thursday to Sunday

No. 2 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Omaha Friday to Sunday after visiting Iowa Tuesday to Thursday

No. 1 The Pikes Peak Ascent is Saturday with the Pikes Peak Marathon on Sunday for a huge annual running weekend celebration

Also receiving votes: 

The Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy on Tuesday and the LAFC on Sunday

The Splash and Dash Triathlon is Sunday at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are off this week

