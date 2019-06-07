Warriors' Klay Thompson set to return for NBA Finals Game 4 (copy)
Caption +

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures next to referee Marc Davis (8) near the front row of fans during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Lowry when the Raptors star crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds on Wednesday night.

 Tony Avelar
Show MoreShow Less

No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host New Mexico United, the team that knocked the Switchbacks out, in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday

No. 9 The Springer golf tournament concludes at Valley Hi on Sunday

No. 8 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Rio Grande Valley on Saturday

No. 7 The Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs' new Class A short-season baseball team, opens at Orem, Utah, on Friday

No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the popular Cubs Monday to Wednesday and Padres Thursday to Saturday after visiting the Mets on Sunday

No. 5 The Garden of the Gods 10-mile and 10K races Sunday is a fine start for what should be the warm-weather running season

No. 4 U.S. women's soccer team plays Thailand on Tuesday to open its World Cup play in France

No. 3 Men's golf's third major, the U.S. Open, starts Thursday at Pebble Beach in California

No. 2 Stanley Cup finals Game 6 is at St. Louis on Sunday night with a possible Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston

No. 1 The NBA Finals have Game 5 Monday at Toronto, with possible Game 6 at Golden State on Thursday and Game 7 at Toronto on June 16

Also receiving votes:

NASCAR's top teams have the weekend off before going to Sonoma, Calif., the following weekend

Tags

Load comments