No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host New Mexico United, the team that knocked the Switchbacks out, in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday
No. 9 The Springer golf tournament concludes at Valley Hi on Sunday
No. 8 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Rio Grande Valley on Saturday
No. 7 The Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs' new Class A short-season baseball team, opens at Orem, Utah, on Friday
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the popular Cubs Monday to Wednesday and Padres Thursday to Saturday after visiting the Mets on Sunday
No. 5 The Garden of the Gods 10-mile and 10K races Sunday is a fine start for what should be the warm-weather running season
No. 4 U.S. women's soccer team plays Thailand on Tuesday to open its World Cup play in France
No. 3 Men's golf's third major, the U.S. Open, starts Thursday at Pebble Beach in California
No. 2 Stanley Cup finals Game 6 is at St. Louis on Sunday night with a possible Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston
No. 1 The NBA Finals have Game 5 Monday at Toronto, with possible Game 6 at Golden State on Thursday and Game 7 at Toronto on June 16
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR's top teams have the weekend off before going to Sonoma, Calif., the following weekend