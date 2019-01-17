Colts Chiefs Football
No. 10 Dave Schultz Memorial wrestling tournament is Thursday to Saturday at the Olympic Training Center

No. 9 A tennis Grand Slam, the Australian Open, comes to an end at the end of the week

No. 8 X Games Aspen/Buttermilk go Thursday to Sunday

No. 7 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Boise State on Tuesday and visits San Jose State on Saturday

No. 6 Air Force hosts Robert Morris in hockey Friday and Saturday; Colorado College hockey visits Miami on Friday and Saturday

No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Nashville Monday and Minnesota Wednesday before the All-Star break

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Suns Friday between road games at Utah Wednesday and Philadelphia Saturday

No. 3 Prep highlights include Cheyenne Mountain boys at Lewis-Palmer on Wednesday and Fountain-Fort Carson boys at Pine Creek on Saturday

No. 2 The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are this week in Detroit

No. 1 The NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games are Sunday at Kansas City and New Orleans

Also receiving votes:

The NHL’s All-Star Game is Jan. 27 in San Jose with the entire top line from the Colorado Avalanche playing; various events begin Friday

Baseball’s next Hall of Fame class inductees are announced Tuesday

Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Kansas at Kentucky and Auburn at Mississippi State, Monday’s Maryland at Michigan State and Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Tuesday’s Mississippi State at Kentucky, Thursday’s Michigan State at Iowa and Friday’s Michigan at Indiana

Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s basketball Saturday, women’s tennis Friday, women’s gymnastics Saturday, and track Thursday and Friday

