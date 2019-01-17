No. 10 Dave Schultz Memorial wrestling tournament is Thursday to Saturday at the Olympic Training Center
No. 9 A tennis Grand Slam, the Australian Open, comes to an end at the end of the week
No. 8 X Games Aspen/Buttermilk go Thursday to Sunday
No. 7 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Boise State on Tuesday and visits San Jose State on Saturday
No. 6 Air Force hosts Robert Morris in hockey Friday and Saturday; Colorado College hockey visits Miami on Friday and Saturday
No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Nashville Monday and Minnesota Wednesday before the All-Star break
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Suns Friday between road games at Utah Wednesday and Philadelphia Saturday
No. 3 Prep highlights include Cheyenne Mountain boys at Lewis-Palmer on Wednesday and Fountain-Fort Carson boys at Pine Creek on Saturday
No. 2 The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are this week in Detroit
No. 1 The NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games are Sunday at Kansas City and New Orleans
Also receiving votes:
The NHL’s All-Star Game is Jan. 27 in San Jose with the entire top line from the Colorado Avalanche playing; various events begin Friday
Baseball’s next Hall of Fame class inductees are announced Tuesday
Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Kansas at Kentucky and Auburn at Mississippi State, Monday’s Maryland at Michigan State and Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Tuesday’s Mississippi State at Kentucky, Thursday’s Michigan State at Iowa and Friday’s Michigan at Indiana
Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s basketball Saturday, women’s tennis Friday, women’s gymnastics Saturday, and track Thursday and Friday