No. 10 Air Force’s football team continues to train in preparation for its Sept. 1 opener
No. 9 Air Force’s awards night, A Night of Excellence, is at The Broadmoor on Saturday
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host San Jose on Saturday
No. 7 NASCAR’s top teams head to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
No. 6 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Tulsa on Saturday
No. 5 The Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb Competitive Race & Gran Fondo is Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Nashville Thursday to Sunday after visiting Tacoma Monday and Tuesday
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers in a key series Thursday to Sunday after hosting the Pirates Monday to Wednesday
No. 2 The PGA Championship on Thursday to Sunday is men’s golf final major of the season
No. 1 The Denver Broncos play the Vikings in a Saturday exhibition gameText xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.Text xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.