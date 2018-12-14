No. 10 Colorado College and Air Force hockey are off for a few weeks
No. 9 The Denver Broncos prepare for their Christmas Eve game at Oakland
No. 8 Local college home highlights include UCCS men’s hoops and CC women’s and men’s swimming Monday
No. 7 Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Kentucky at North Carolina and Kansas at Arizona State, Tuesday’s Buffalo at Syracuse, Thursday’s Texas Tech at Duke, and Friday’s Buffalo at Marquette
No. 6 Prep highlights include Wednesday’s signing day for football and other sports, Friday’s girls’ and boys’ hoops twinbill of Coronado at Cheyenne Mountain; Saturday is the last day before the holiday break
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host the Mavericks Tuesday and visit the Clippers Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche host the Islanders Monday, Canadiens Wednesday and Blackhawks Friday before visiting Arizona on Saturday
No. 3 NFL highlights include the Ravens at Chargers Thursday, and Sunday’s Houston at Philly, Steelers at Saints and Chiefs at Seahawks
No. 2 Air Force men’s basketball visits powerhouse Michigan on Saturday
No. 1 College football bowl highlights include Army in the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston on Saturday, the Mountain West’s San Diego State vs. Ohio in Wednesday’s Frisco Bowl and teams with 19 wins total in Buffalo and Troy in Saturday’s Dollar General Bowl