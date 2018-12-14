No. 10 Colorado College and Air Force hockey are off for a few weeks

No. 9 The Denver Broncos prepare for their Christmas Eve game at Oakland

No. 8 Local college home highlights include UCCS men’s hoops and CC women’s and men’s swimming Monday

No. 7 Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Kentucky at North Carolina and Kansas at Arizona State, Tuesday’s Buffalo at Syracuse, Thursday’s Texas Tech at Duke, and Friday’s Buffalo at Marquette

No. 6 Prep highlights include Wednesday’s signing day for football and other sports, Friday’s girls’ and boys’ hoops twinbill of Coronado at Cheyenne Mountain; Saturday is the last day before the holiday break

No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host the Mavericks Tuesday and visit the Clippers Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Avalanche host the Islanders Monday, Canadiens Wednesday and Blackhawks Friday before visiting Arizona on Saturday

No. 3 NFL highlights include the Ravens at Chargers Thursday, and Sunday’s Houston at Philly, Steelers at Saints and Chiefs at Seahawks

No. 2 Air Force men’s basketball visits powerhouse Michigan on Saturday

No. 1 College football bowl highlights include Army in the Armed Forces Bowl vs. Houston on Saturday, the Mountain West’s San Diego State vs. Ohio in Wednesday’s Frisco Bowl and teams with 19 wins total in Buffalo and Troy in Saturday’s Dollar General Bowl

