No. 10 There is a 5K run at PPIR on Sunday
No. 9 The Tour de France cycling race continues
No. 8 The Pikes Peak Amateur golf tournament goes Monday to Saturday at Patty Jewett
No. 7 The Mile High Nationals drag racing event goes Friday to Sunday at Morrison’s Bandimere Speedway
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies visit Arizona Friday to Sunday
No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Tulsa on Saturday
No. 4 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Round Rock Monday to Thursday and visit Memphis Friday to Sunday
No. 3 The multisport Rocky Mountain State Games take place around the region Friday to Sunday on the first of two big weekends
No. 2 The British Open, a men’s golf major, goes Thursday to Sunday at Carnoustie, Scotland
No.
1 Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is Tuesday at Washington with three Rockies on the NL squad; the Home Run Derby is Monday
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR’s top teams hit the track Sunday in New Hampshire
The Colorado Rapids visit Salt Lake on Saturday
The ESPYs TV sports awards show is Wednesday