No. 10 There is a 5K run at PPIR on Sunday

No. 9 The Tour de France cycling race continues

No. 8 The Pikes Peak Amateur golf tournament goes Monday to Saturday at Patty Jewett

No. 7 The Mile High Nationals drag racing event goes Friday to Sunday at Morrison’s Bandimere Speedway

No. 6 The Colorado Rockies visit Arizona Friday to Sunday

No. 5 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Tulsa on Saturday

No. 4 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Round Rock Monday to Thursday and visit Memphis Friday to Sunday

No. 3 The multisport Rocky Mountain State Games take place around the region Friday to Sunday on the first of two big weekends

No. 2 The British Open, a men’s golf major, goes Thursday to Sunday at Carnoustie, Scotland

No.

1 Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is Tuesday at Washington with three Rockies on the NL squad; the Home Run Derby is Monday

Also receiving votes:

NASCAR’s top teams hit the track Sunday in New Hampshire

The Colorado Rapids visit Salt Lake on Saturday

