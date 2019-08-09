No. 10 Cycling's Tour of Utah goes all week
No. 9 Colorado Springs' Colin Prater competes in the U.S. Amateur, which runs Monday to Sunday at Pinehurst
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids visit Minnesota Wednesday and Houston Saturday
No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Sacramento on Saturday
No. 6 Air Force football continues its preseason preparations
No. 5 The Denver Broncos will be practicing most of the week and preparing for a home exhibition game vs. the 49ers on Aug. 19
No. 4 USA Cycling's Masters road nationals concludes in the Colorado Springs area on Sunday
No. 3 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Ogden Saturday after visiting Billings Sunday and Great Falls Monday through Thursday
No. 2 Prep boys' golf starts competition Monday with softball games and boys' tennis matches allowed to start Thursday
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies host Arizona Monday to Wednesday and the Marlins Friday and Saturday after visiting the Padres on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
A U.S. men's basketball exhibition vs. Spain is Friday at Anaheim