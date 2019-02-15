No. 10 Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Wednesday and boxing Thursday, UCCS softball and women’s lacrosse Saturday, and CC’s men’s lacrosse Saturday
No. 9 Top rivals U.S. and Canada square off in the deciding game of a series in women’s hockey Sunday
No. 8 Men’s college basketball highlights include great rivalry Wednesday with North Carolina at Duke, Monday Virginia at Virginia Tech, Tuesday Maryland at Iowa, and Saturday’s Tennessee at LSU, Virginia at Louisville and Florida State at North Carolina
No. 7 The Denver Nuggets resume play after the All-Star break at Dallas on Friday
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Vegas Monday and Winnipeg Wednesday before visiting Chicago Friday and Nashville Saturday
No. 5 The NBA All-Star Game, with Denver’s Nikola Jokic, takes place Sunday at Charlotte
No. 4 NASCAR’s Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, takes place Sunday
No. 3 Air Force men’s basketball hosts San Jose State on Saturday after visiting Fresno State on Wednesday
No. 2 Colorado College hosts Western Michigan in hockey Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at Mercyhurst those nights
No. 1 Prep highlights include state wrestling Thursday to Sunday at Denver’s Pepsi Center, plus basketball and hockey playoffs
Also receiving votes:
World Alpine ski championships conclude Sunday in Sweden
Air Force football starts spring practice Tuesday
The Colorado Rockies continue early spring training
It is Hockey Week Across America with activities at various rinks