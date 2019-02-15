State wrestling.jpg
No. 10 Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Wednesday and boxing Thursday, UCCS softball and women’s lacrosse Saturday, and CC’s men’s lacrosse Saturday

No. 9 Top rivals U.S. and Canada square off in the deciding game of a series in women’s hockey Sunday

No. 8 Men’s college basketball highlights include great rivalry Wednesday with North Carolina at Duke, Monday Virginia at Virginia Tech, Tuesday Maryland at Iowa, and Saturday’s Tennessee at LSU, Virginia at Louisville and Florida State at North Carolina

No. 7 The Denver Nuggets resume play after the All-Star break at Dallas on Friday

No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Vegas Monday and Winnipeg Wednesday before visiting Chicago Friday and Nashville Saturday

No. 5 The NBA All-Star Game, with Denver’s Nikola Jokic, takes place Sunday at Charlotte

No. 4 NASCAR’s Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, takes place Sunday

No. 3 Air Force men’s basketball hosts San Jose State on Saturday after visiting Fresno State on Wednesday

No. 2 Colorado College hosts Western Michigan in hockey Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at Mercyhurst those nights

No. 1 Prep highlights include state wrestling Thursday to Sunday at Denver’s Pepsi Center, plus basketball and hockey playoffs

Also receiving votes:

World Alpine ski championships conclude Sunday in Sweden

Air Force football starts spring practice Tuesday

The Colorado Rockies continue early spring training

It is Hockey Week Across America with activities at various rinks

