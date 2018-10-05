No. 10 Baseball playoffs get through the divisional rounds
No. 9 College football highlights include Saturday’s Georgia at LSU, Washington at Oregon, Michigan State at Penn State, and Wisconsin at Michigan
No. 8 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Chiefs at Patriots, Bears at Dolphins, Panthers at Redskins and Ravens at Titans, plus Monday’s Redskins at Saints
No. 7 The Colorado Avalanche host Calgary on Saturday after visiting Columbus Tuesday and Buffalo Thursday
No. 6 Prep highlights include state boys’ tennis Thursday to Saturday and softball regionals
No. 5 CU hosts USC on Saturday in football
No. 4 Air Force football visits San Diego State on Friday
No. 3 Colorado College hosts Air Force in hockey Saturday after hosting Alabama-Huntsville the day before; Air Force hockey hosts Denver on Friday
No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the explosive Los Angeles Rams on Sunday
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies wrap up their National League Divisional Series with Milwaukee by Wednesday with the NLCS next
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR’s top teams have another playoff race at Talladega Speedway on Sunday
CSU hosts New Mexico in football Saturday
The Colorado Switchbacks end their season on the road Wednesday at Seattle
Local college highlights include Air Force’s ranked men’s soccer team at home Saturday
Other local college home highlights include Air Force’s volleyball Thursday and Saturday, women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and rifle Saturday and Sunday, UCCS’ women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday and Saturday, and Colorado College’s women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday and Saturday
The Colorado Rapids visit Minnesota on Saturday
The Denver Nuggets have exhibitions at the Clippers Tuesday and Bulls Friday before the season opens the following week