No. 10 Baseball playoffs get through the divisional rounds

No. 9 College football highlights include Saturday’s Georgia at LSU, Washington at Oregon, Michigan State at Penn State, and Wisconsin at Michigan

No. 8 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Chiefs at Patriots, Bears at Dolphins, Panthers at Redskins and Ravens at Titans, plus Monday’s Redskins at Saints

No. 7 The Colorado Avalanche host Calgary on Saturday after visiting Columbus Tuesday and Buffalo Thursday

No. 6 Prep highlights include state boys’ tennis Thursday to Saturday and softball regionals

No. 5 CU hosts USC on Saturday in football

No. 4 Air Force football visits San Diego State on Friday

No. 3 Colorado College hosts Air Force in hockey Saturday after hosting Alabama-Huntsville the day before; Air Force hockey hosts Denver on Friday

No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the explosive Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

No. 1 The Colorado Rockies wrap up their National League Divisional Series with Milwaukee by Wednesday with the NLCS next

Also receiving votes:

NASCAR’s top teams have another playoff race at Talladega Speedway on Sunday

CSU hosts New Mexico in football Saturday

The Colorado Switchbacks end their season on the road Wednesday at Seattle

Local college highlights include Air Force’s ranked men’s soccer team at home Saturday

Other local college home highlights include Air Force’s volleyball Thursday and Saturday, women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and rifle Saturday and Sunday, UCCS’ women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday and Saturday, and Colorado College’s women’s soccer Friday and Sunday and volleyball Friday and Saturday

The Colorado Rapids visit Minnesota on Saturday

The Denver Nuggets have exhibitions at the Clippers Tuesday and Bulls Friday before the season opens the following week

