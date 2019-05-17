No. 10 WNBA season play opens Friday
No. 9 Local college highlights include any teams and individuals still alive in postseason play
No. 8 Men's ice hockey worlds continue through the weekend in Slovakia
No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Oklahoma City on Saturday
No. 6 The Colorado Rapids host Columbus on Saturday
No. 5 The Colorado Rockies host the Orioles Friday and Saturday after visiting the Phillies Sunday and Pirates Tuesday to Thursday
No. 4 The NHL playoffs advance past the third round
No. 3 The NBA playoffs move through the third round
No. 2 The PGA Championship is scheduled to conclude Sunday
No. 1 Prep highlights include state girls' soccer, girls' golf, girls' and boys' lacrosse, and state baseball playoffs including 4A in Colorado Springs at UCCS
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR's and IndyCar's top teams are gearing up for a huge day May 26