Caption +

Colorado College goalie Alex Leclerc watches the puck fly past on a wide shot at Magness Arena on March 11. CC’s season ended in a 6-1 loss at DU.

THE GAZETTE FILE
No. 10 NASCAR teams are in Atlanta on Sunday for the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500

No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College at UCCS women’s lacrosse Wednesday, UCCS softball Sunday and Saturday, and Air Force men’s lacrosse Sunday, baseball Friday and Saturday, men’s gymnastics Saturday and women’s basketball Saturday

No. 8 Men’s college basketball highlights include Kentucky at Tennessee Saturday, Michigan State at Michigan Sunday, Kansas State at Kansas Monday, Duke at Virginia Tech Tuesday and Marquette at Villanova Wednesday

No. 7 Air Force men’s basketball visits Wyoming on Saturday

No. 6 Air Force holds its annual Wing Open boxing finals Thursday, a big event for the cadets

No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Florida Monday and Vancouver Wednesday and visit San Jose Friday

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Clippers Sunday, Thunder Tuesday, Jazz Thursday and Pelicans Saturday

No. 3 Air Force hockey hosts Holy Cross Friday and Saturday to end the regular season

No. 2 Prep highlights center around another full week of basketball and hockey playoffs

No. 1 Colorado College hockey hosts Denver in a rescheduled game Tuesday before hosting North Dakota on Friday and Saturday

Also receiving votes:

The NFL Combine takes place in Indianapolis starting Tuesday

American Cup gymnastics take place Saturday in North Carolina

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, will the Avs be buyers, sellers or watchers?

