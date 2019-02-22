No. 10 NASCAR teams are in Atlanta on Sunday for the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500
No. 9 Local college home highlights include Colorado College at UCCS women’s lacrosse Wednesday, UCCS softball Sunday and Saturday, and Air Force men’s lacrosse Sunday, baseball Friday and Saturday, men’s gymnastics Saturday and women’s basketball Saturday
No. 8 Men’s college basketball highlights include Kentucky at Tennessee Saturday, Michigan State at Michigan Sunday, Kansas State at Kansas Monday, Duke at Virginia Tech Tuesday and Marquette at Villanova Wednesday
No. 7 Air Force men’s basketball visits Wyoming on Saturday
No. 6 Air Force holds its annual Wing Open boxing finals Thursday, a big event for the cadets
No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Florida Monday and Vancouver Wednesday and visit San Jose Friday
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Clippers Sunday, Thunder Tuesday, Jazz Thursday and Pelicans Saturday
No. 3 Air Force hockey hosts Holy Cross Friday and Saturday to end the regular season
No. 2 Prep highlights center around another full week of basketball and hockey playoffs
No. 1 Colorado College hockey hosts Denver in a rescheduled game Tuesday before hosting North Dakota on Friday and Saturday
Also receiving votes:
The NFL Combine takes place in Indianapolis starting Tuesday
American Cup gymnastics take place Saturday in North Carolina
The NHL trade deadline is Monday, will the Avs be buyers, sellers or watchers?