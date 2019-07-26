No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Montreal on Saturday

No. 9 Major League Baseball's trading deadline is Wednesday

No. 8 The U.S. women's soccer team has its first match Saturday since winning its World Cup

No. 7 The Sunday Barr Trail Race up Pikes Peak is the Skyrunner North American championship

No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Orem Monday to Wednesday and then Ogden Thursday to Saturday

No. 5 The Colorado Springs ProRodeo Hall of Fame has its enshrinement ceremony Saturday

No. 4 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Orem Monday to Wednesday and then Ogden Thursday to Saturday

No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers Monday to Wednesday after visiting the Reds Sunday and before hosting the Giants Friday and Saturday

No. 2 The Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game Thursday in Canton, Ohio

No. 1 The NFL Hall of Fame inducts Denver Broncos Pat Bowlen and Champ Bailey, among others Saturday

Also receiving votes:

The MLS All-Stars face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in Orlando

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Real Monarchs SLC on Friday

NASCAR's top teams go to Pocono Racway on Sunday

There is an Olympic qualifying tournament for women's indoor volleyball Friday to Sunday in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana

Air Force football starts training camp on Friday

Tags

Load comments