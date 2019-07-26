No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Montreal on Saturday
No. 9 Major League Baseball's trading deadline is Wednesday
No. 8 The U.S. women's soccer team has its first match Saturday since winning its World Cup
No. 7 The Sunday Barr Trail Race up Pikes Peak is the Skyrunner North American championship
No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Orem Monday to Wednesday and then Ogden Thursday to Saturday
No. 5 The Colorado Springs ProRodeo Hall of Fame has its enshrinement ceremony Saturday
No. 4 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Orem Monday to Wednesday and then Ogden Thursday to Saturday
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Dodgers Monday to Wednesday after visiting the Reds Sunday and before hosting the Giants Friday and Saturday
No. 2 The Denver Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons in the annual Hall of Fame exhibition game Thursday in Canton, Ohio
No. 1 The NFL Hall of Fame inducts Denver Broncos Pat Bowlen and Champ Bailey, among others Saturday
Also receiving votes:
The MLS All-Stars face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in Orlando
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Real Monarchs SLC on Friday
NASCAR's top teams go to Pocono Racway on Sunday
There is an Olympic qualifying tournament for women's indoor volleyball Friday to Sunday in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana
Air Force football starts training camp on Friday