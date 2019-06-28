No. 10 NBA free agency starts Sunday
No. 9 NASCAR's top teams are at Chicago Sunday and Daytona on Saturday
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host the New England Revolution in their traditional Fourth of July fireworks game
No. 7 The Tour de France cycling race starts Saturday
No. 6 Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon starts Monday
No. 5 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Grand Junction Sunday and Monday, then visit the same team Tuesday and Wednesday then go to Ogden the rest of the week
No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host top teams the Dodgers Sunday and Astros Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting Arizona starting Friday
No. 3 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Orange County SC on the Fourth of July
No. 2 Women's World Cup soccer moves rapidly toward its July 7 finale with semis Tuesday and Wednesday
No. 1 The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place Sunday
Also receiving votes:
NHL free agency starts Monday
Women's Volleyball Nations League finals are in China starting Wednesday