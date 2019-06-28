062819-news-PPIHC 32.JPG
Crews get the motorcycles ready for day three of practice for the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

 Parker Seibold The Gazette
No. 10 NBA free agency starts Sunday

No. 9 NASCAR's top teams are at Chicago Sunday and Daytona on Saturday

No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host the New England Revolution in their traditional Fourth of July fireworks game

No. 7 The Tour de France cycling race starts Saturday

No. 6 Tennis Grand Slam Wimbledon starts Monday

No. 5 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Grand Junction Sunday and Monday, then visit the same team Tuesday and Wednesday then go to Ogden the rest of the week

No. 4 The Colorado Rockies host top teams the Dodgers Sunday and Astros Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting Arizona starting Friday

No. 3 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Orange County SC on the Fourth of July

No. 2 Women's World Cup soccer moves rapidly toward its July 7 finale with semis Tuesday and Wednesday

No. 1 The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place Sunday

Also receiving votes:

NHL free agency starts Monday

Women's Volleyball Nations League finals are in China starting Wednesday

