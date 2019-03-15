No. 10 Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Sunday, Friday and Saturday and UCCS baseball Friday to Saturday
No. 9 NASCAR’s top teams are at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Sunday
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host Kansas City on Sunday and visit Dallas on Saturday
No. 7 Seattle plays Oakland in Tokyo for a soft opening to the MLB season Wednesday and Thursday before the bulk of the openers next week
No. 6 The Denver Nuggets visit Boston Monday, Washington Thursday and the Knicks Friday
No. 5 Prep highlights include the Palmer Terror Invite track meet Saturday at Garry Berry and the boys’ swimming and diving CHSAA Invite at Thornton’s VMAC on Friday and Saturday
No. 4 The NCAA women’s basketball tournament starts Saturday after Selection Monday
No. 3 The Colorado Avalanche have a crucial game at Minnesota on Tuesday after hosting the Devils Sunday, then visit Dallas Thursday and host Chicago on Saturday
No. 2 If Air Force and/or Colorado College advance in their conference hockey tournaments (through Sunday, and possibly Monday in CC’s case) they go to semifinals this coming weekend
No. 1 The NCAA men’s basketball tournament starts Tuesday with a full load beginning Thursday
Also receiving votes:
World figure skating takes place all week in Japan with some having area ties
This Sunday is Selection Sunday for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Other local college highlights include Air Force women’s tennis Sunday and men’s gymnastics Saturday, UCCS women’s soccer Sunday, men’s lacrosse Monday and Friday, and softball Saturday, and CC women’s lacrosse Monday and men’s lacrosse Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday