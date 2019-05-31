No. 10 Two Air Force track stars compete in the NCAA Finals in Austin, Texas, that start Wednesday
No. 9 NASCAR's top teams are at Pocono Raceway on Sunday
No. 8 The Colorado Rapids host Minnesota United on Saturday
No. 7 Horse racing's Belmont Stakes is Saturday
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the Blue Jays Sunday then visit the Cubs Tuesday to Thursday and Mets Friday and Saturday
No. 5 Coronado grad Henry Cejudo is scheduled to compete in UFC 238 in Chicago on Saturday
No. 4 Seattle Sounders 2 visit the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday
No. 3 Women's World Cup soccer starts Friday in France; the U.S. starts June 11
No. 2 NHL Stanley Cup finals are Game 4 Monday with Game 5 on Thursday
No. 1 NBA Finals have Game 2 on Sunday, 3 on Wednesday and 4 on Friday
Also receiving votes:
Major League Baseball's draft starts Monday with some local possibilities
Most U.S. Open golf sectionals, one including Colorado Springs' Colin Prater, take place Monday