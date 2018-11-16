New Mexico Air Force Football
New Mexico safety Michael Sewell Jr. (5) unsuccessfully tries to stop Air Force running back Kadin Remsberg (24) from scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey
No. 10 Colorado football finishes the regular season Saturday at Cal

No. 9 The Denver Nuggets host the Magic Friday among road games at the Bucks Monday, Timberwolves Wednesday and Thunder Saturday

No. 8 The Colorado Avalanche host Dallas Saturday after visiting the Kings Wednesday and Coyotes Friday

No. 7 College football highlights include Friday’s Oklahoma at West Virginia and Washington at Washington State and Saturday’s Michigan at Ohio State, Syracuse at Boston College and Utah State at Boise

No. 6 NFL highlights include the 9-1 Chiefs vs. the 9-1 Rams in LA Monday, after being moved from Mexico City, Thursday’s Washington at Dallas and Atlanta at New Orleans, and Sunday’s Seattle at Carolina and Green Bay at Minnesota

No. 5 The minor-league baseball team formerly known as the Sky Sox will reveal a new name Monday

No. 4 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Colorado on Saturday after finishing up in Bimini, Bahamas on Monday

No. 3 Prep football playoffs get down to the nitty-gritty

No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the always tough Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

No. 1 Air Force hosts Colorado State in football Thanksgiving Day in a great rivalry to conclude the regular season

Also receiving votes:

Local college highlights include Colorado College men’s and women’s hoops in their Rocky Mountain Thanksgiving Classic Friday and Saturday

Men’s college basketball highlights include Wednesday’s Marquette vs. Kansas and Thursday’s Michigan State vs. UCLA 

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson square off in a charity golf match Friday

LeBron James and the Lakers play at his old Cleveland Cavliers team Wednesday

Air Force and Colorado College hockey are off this week

