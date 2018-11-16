No. 10 Colorado football finishes the regular season Saturday at Cal
No. 9 The Denver Nuggets host the Magic Friday among road games at the Bucks Monday, Timberwolves Wednesday and Thunder Saturday
No. 8 The Colorado Avalanche host Dallas Saturday after visiting the Kings Wednesday and Coyotes Friday
No. 7 College football highlights include Friday’s Oklahoma at West Virginia and Washington at Washington State and Saturday’s Michigan at Ohio State, Syracuse at Boston College and Utah State at Boise
No. 6 NFL highlights include the 9-1 Chiefs vs. the 9-1 Rams in LA Monday, after being moved from Mexico City, Thursday’s Washington at Dallas and Atlanta at New Orleans, and Sunday’s Seattle at Carolina and Green Bay at Minnesota
No. 5 The minor-league baseball team formerly known as the Sky Sox will reveal a new name Monday
No. 4 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Colorado on Saturday after finishing up in Bimini, Bahamas on Monday
No. 3 Prep football playoffs get down to the nitty-gritty
No. 2 The Denver Broncos host the always tough Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday
No. 1 Air Force hosts Colorado State in football Thanksgiving Day in a great rivalry to conclude the regular season
Also receiving votes:
Local college highlights include Colorado College men’s and women’s hoops in their Rocky Mountain Thanksgiving Classic Friday and Saturday
Men’s college basketball highlights include Wednesday’s Marquette vs. Kansas and Thursday’s Michigan State vs. UCLA
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson square off in a charity golf match Friday
LeBron James and the Lakers play at his old Cleveland Cavliers team Wednesday
Air Force and Colorado College hockey are off this week