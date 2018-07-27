No. 10 Major League Baseball’s main trading deadline is Tuesday
No. 9 The NFL Hall of Fame game Thursday between the Ravens and Bears kicks off the exhibition season
No. 8 NASCAR’s top teams go to New York’s Watkins Glen track Sunday
No. 7 The Colorado Rapids host the LA Galaxy on Saturday
No. 6 Former Coronado Olympic wrestling champ Henry Cejudo competes in the UFC on Saturday
No. 5 The ProRodeo Hall of Fame has its annual induction ceremony Saturday in Colorado Springs
No. 4 The Run for Rwanda takes place Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Park
No. 3 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Oklahoma City on Saturday
No. 2 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Albuquerque Monday before visiting Reno Wednesday to Friday and Tacoma on the weekend
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies visit the Cardinals Monday to Thursday and Brewers Friday to Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The Denver Broncos continue their preseason training camp