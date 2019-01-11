No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Tuesday’s Virginia Tech at Virginia, Wednesday’s Iowa State at Texas Tech and Saturday’s Virginia at Duke and Kentucky at Auburn
No. 9 Local college highlights include Air Force women’s basketball home on Saturday
No. 8 Coronado grad and Olympic wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo is scheduled to compete in the UFC in Brooklyn on Saturday
No. 7 Tennis’ Australian Open gets through its first full week of play in Melbourne
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host the Kings on Saturday after visiting Toronto Monday and Ottawa Wednesday
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host defending champ Golden State Tuesday, Chicago Thursday and Cleveland Saturday
No. 4 Air Force men’s basketball hosts UNLV on Wednesday and visits ranked Nevada on Saturday
No. 3 Prep highlights include the Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado this year on Friday and Saturday
No. 2 Colorado College hosts Denver in hockey on Friday and visits the Pioneers on Saturday; Air Force hockey is at Sacred Heart on Saturday and Sunday
No. 1 The NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games are Sunday at the highest seeds
Also receiving votes:
Monday is the deadline for college underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft
Other local college home highlights include Colorado College swimming and diving Friday through Sunday, UCCS women’s and men’s hoops Friday and Saturday, and Air Force men’s tennis Friday and Sunday, track and field Friday, boxing Friday, and women’s gymnastics Saturday