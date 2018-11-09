Chargers Raiders Preview Football
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers celebrates as he leaves the field after the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The Chargers play the Oakland Raiders this week. Rivers is playing as well as he has at any point in his 15-year career, while Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is struggling to find his way in coach Jon Gruden's offense. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

 Ted S. Warren
No. 10 College football highlights include Saturday’s Syracuse vs. Notre Dame at New York's Yankee Stadium and Iowa State at Texas

No. 9 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Packers at Seahawks and Sunday’s Texans at Redskins, Eagles at Saints and Vikings at Bears

No. 8 CSU hosts ranked Utah State in football Saturday

No. 7 Colorado hosts Utah in football Saturday

No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Eastern powers Boston and Washington, Wednesday and Friday, respectively, before visiting Edmonton on Sunday

No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host the Rockets Tuesday and Hawks Thursday and visit the Pelicans on Saturday

No. 4 Prep highlights feature state football playoffs at all levels

No. 3 Air Force football travels to Wyoming on Saturday

No. 2 Colorado College hosts Miami of Ohio in hockey Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at American International College

No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the resurgent LA Chargers on Sunday

Also receiving votes: 

Air Force men’s basketball is at Bimini, Bahamas, for a tourney vs. UMBC on Friday and then teams TBA through the following Monday

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series concludes at Homestead, Fla., on Sunday

Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Friday, volleyball Thursday and Saturday and fencing Saturday and Sunday, and Colorado College men’s hoops tourney Friday and Saturday

Men’s college basketball highlights includes Wednesday’s Michigan at Villanova

Wayne Rooney will captain England’s soccer team vs. the U.S. in his final cap Thursday

