No. 10 College football highlights include Saturday’s Syracuse vs. Notre Dame at New York's Yankee Stadium and Iowa State at Texas
No. 9 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Packers at Seahawks and Sunday’s Texans at Redskins, Eagles at Saints and Vikings at Bears
No. 8 CSU hosts ranked Utah State in football Saturday
No. 7 Colorado hosts Utah in football Saturday
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Eastern powers Boston and Washington, Wednesday and Friday, respectively, before visiting Edmonton on Sunday
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host the Rockets Tuesday and Hawks Thursday and visit the Pelicans on Saturday
No. 4 Prep highlights feature state football playoffs at all levels
No. 3 Air Force football travels to Wyoming on Saturday
No. 2 Colorado College hosts Miami of Ohio in hockey Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at American International College
No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the resurgent LA Chargers on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
Air Force men’s basketball is at Bimini, Bahamas, for a tourney vs. UMBC on Friday and then teams TBA through the following Monday
The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series concludes at Homestead, Fla., on Sunday
Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Friday, volleyball Thursday and Saturday and fencing Saturday and Sunday, and Colorado College men’s hoops tourney Friday and Saturday
Men’s college basketball highlights includes Wednesday’s Michigan at Villanova
Wayne Rooney will captain England’s soccer team vs. the U.S. in his final cap Thursday