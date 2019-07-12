British Open Golf
Sergio Garcia of Spain talks to the media during a press conference on the second practice day at the British Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

No. 10 The Pikes Peak Amateur golf tourney is Monday to Saturday at Patty Jewett

No. 9 The Classic 10K is the state's 10K championship on Saturday, following the Pikes Peak Greenway through the heart of Colorado Springs from near Woodmen Road & I-25

No. 8 The Summer Roundup Run Half Marathon and 10K at Cheyenne Mountain State Park takes place Sunday

No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the Oklahoma City Energy FC on Saturday

No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Great Falls, Mont., Sunday through Wednesday then start a series at Ogden, Utah, on Friday

No. 5 The Broncos report for training camp on Wednesday and then get going early since they play the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1

No. 4 Wimbledon is scheduled to end Sunday with the men's final

No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Reds Sunday and Giants Monday to Wednesday, then visit the Yankees Friday and Saturday

No. 2 The first big weekend of the annual Rocky Mountain State Games starts Friday at various sites

No. 1 Golfing major The British Open starts Thursday

Also receiving votes:

Colorado Springs' Raquel Pennington is scheduled to compete in a UFC event Saturday in San Antonio

The Mile-High Nationals drag racing is at Morrison's Bandimere Speedway starting Friday

The Rapids host England's Arsenal on Monday and visit MLS foe New York City on Saturday

