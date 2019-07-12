No. 10 The Pikes Peak Amateur golf tourney is Monday to Saturday at Patty Jewett
No. 9 The Classic 10K is the state's 10K championship on Saturday, following the Pikes Peak Greenway through the heart of Colorado Springs from near Woodmen Road & I-25
No. 8 The Summer Roundup Run Half Marathon and 10K at Cheyenne Mountain State Park takes place Sunday
No. 7 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the Oklahoma City Energy FC on Saturday
No. 6 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Great Falls, Mont., Sunday through Wednesday then start a series at Ogden, Utah, on Friday
No. 5 The Broncos report for training camp on Wednesday and then get going early since they play the Hall of Fame game Aug. 1
No. 4 Wimbledon is scheduled to end Sunday with the men's final
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies host the Reds Sunday and Giants Monday to Wednesday, then visit the Yankees Friday and Saturday
No. 2 The first big weekend of the annual Rocky Mountain State Games starts Friday at various sites
No. 1 Golfing major The British Open starts Thursday
Also receiving votes:
Colorado Springs' Raquel Pennington is scheduled to compete in a UFC event Saturday in San Antonio
The Mile-High Nationals drag racing is at Morrison's Bandimere Speedway starting Friday
The Rapids host England's Arsenal on Monday and visit MLS foe New York City on Saturday