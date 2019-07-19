Giants Rockies Baseball
Colorado Rockies’ Ian Desmond watches his two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Denver. The blast tied the score at 4-all but the Giants scored four times in the 10th.

 the associated press
No. 10 An annual taekwondo event is at The Broadmoor World Arena Friday and Saturday

No. 9 Golf's Colorado Open starts Thursday at Green Valley Ranch

No. 8 The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday

No. 7 NASCAR's top teams are in New Hampshire on Sunday

No. 6 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Reno late Saturday night

No. 5 World swimming championships go all week in South Korea

No. 4 The Tour de France continues in its last full week with a July 28 finish

No. 3 The Denver Broncos training camp has a highlight with a Saturday practice at Mile High

No. 2 The Rocky Mountain State Games have their second big weekend at various area sites

No. 1 The Colorado Rockies visit the Yankees Sunday, Nationals Monday to Thursday and Reds Friday and Saturday

Also receiving votes

The U.S. Eagles men's rugby team hosts Canada in Glendale on Saturday

The Rocky Mountain Vibes visit Ogden Sunday, Orem Monday to Wednesday and Grand Junction Thursday on

The Colorado Rapids visit San Jose on Saturday

Wednesday is one year to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

