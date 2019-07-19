No. 10 An annual taekwondo event is at The Broadmoor World Arena Friday and Saturday
No. 9 Golf's Colorado Open starts Thursday at Green Valley Ranch
No. 8 The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday
No. 7 NASCAR's top teams are in New Hampshire on Sunday
No. 6 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Reno late Saturday night
No. 5 World swimming championships go all week in South Korea
No. 4 The Tour de France continues in its last full week with a July 28 finish
No. 3 The Denver Broncos training camp has a highlight with a Saturday practice at Mile High
No. 2 The Rocky Mountain State Games have their second big weekend at various area sites
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies visit the Yankees Sunday, Nationals Monday to Thursday and Reds Friday and Saturday
Also receiving votes
The U.S. Eagles men's rugby team hosts Canada in Glendale on Saturday
The Rocky Mountain Vibes visit Ogden Sunday, Orem Monday to Wednesday and Grand Junction Thursday on
The Colorado Rapids visit San Jose on Saturday
Wednesday is one year to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics