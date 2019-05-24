No. 10 NASCAR's top teams hit the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday
No. 9 The Colorado Rapids host FC Cincinnati on Saturday night
No. 8 French Open tennis gets through its first week in Paris
No. 7 The Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the Orioles Sunday, the Diamondbacks Monday to Thursday and the Blue Jays on the weekend
No. 5 The Stanley Cup finals begin Monday
No. 4 The NBA Finals start Thursday
No. 3 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host U.S. Open Cup play Wednesday vs. New Mexico United and host Fresno on Saturday
No. 2 Prep highlights include final state baseball playoffs with 4A at the Vibes' UCHealth Field
No. 1 Colorado's most popular running race, the Bolder Boulder 10K, takes place Monday
Also receiving votes:
The Colorado College Hall of Fame banquet induction is Saturday at the Marriott and the class includes Marty Sertich and Horst Richardson
The final and third-place game of men's world ice hockey are Sunday in Slovakia