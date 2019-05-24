Bolder Boulder (copy)
Jon Johannsen, at center, and Ryan Tekolste lead the pack as they rush out of the start gate during the Bolder Boulder citizen's race on Monday, May, 26, in Boulder. For more photos of the Bolder Boulder go to www.dailycamera.com Jeremy Papasso/ Camera

 Jeremy Papasso
No. 10 NASCAR's top teams hit the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday

No. 9 The Colorado Rapids host FC Cincinnati on Saturday night

No. 8 French Open tennis gets through its first week in Paris

No. 7 The Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday

No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the Orioles Sunday, the Diamondbacks Monday to Thursday and the Blue Jays on the weekend

No. 5 The Stanley Cup finals begin Monday

No. 4 The NBA Finals start Thursday

No. 3 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host U.S. Open Cup play Wednesday vs. New Mexico United and host Fresno on Saturday

No. 2 Prep highlights include final state baseball playoffs with 4A at the Vibes' UCHealth Field

No. 1 Colorado's most popular running race, the Bolder Boulder 10K, takes place Monday

Also receiving votes:

The Colorado College Hall of Fame banquet induction is Saturday at the Marriott and the class includes Marty Sertich and Horst Richardson

The final and third-place game of men's world ice hockey are Sunday in Slovakia

