No. 10 Local college home highlights include women’s soccer with Air Force Friday, and UCCS Friday and Sunday
No. 9 Colorado State hosts Illinois State in football Saturday
No. 8 College football highlights include
No. 7 NFL highlights include Sunday’s Saints at Falcons, 49ers at Chiefs, Titans at Jaguars and Cowboys at Seahawks
No. 6 The PGA Tour Championship takes place starting Thursday near Atlanta
No. 5 Prep highlights include boys’ golf regionals by Friday, rivals Mesa Ridge at Widefield football Saturday, and two Coronado invitationals – a golf tourney at Kissing Camels Wednesday and a cross country meet at Monument Valley Park Thursday
No. 4 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday
No. 3 The Colorado Rockies have key road series at the Dodgers Monday to Wednesday and Diamondbacks Friday to Sunday
No. 2 Air Force visits Utah State to open Mountain West Conference play in football Saturday
No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday morning
Also receiving votes:
NASCAR’s top teams have another playoff date at Richmond Speedway
The Colorado Avalanche start the exhibition schedule Tuesday vs. Las Vegas
The Colorado Rapids visit Columbus on Saturday
Colorado Springs’ Michael Harrington will be in the U.S. Mid-Amateur golf tournament in Charlotte, N.C., starting Saturday
Colorado football has no game this week before hosting UCLA next Friday