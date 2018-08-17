No. 10 The Colorado Rapids host Salt Lake on Saturday
No. 9 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks visit Phoenix on Saturday
No. 8 Local college home highlights include Air Force men’s and women’s soccer Friday and volleyball Saturday, and Colorado College women’s soccer Friday
No. 7 Men’s golf FedEx Cup playoffs begin
No. 6 College football’s highlight among four early games is a Wyoming at New Mexico State night game Saturday
No. 5 The Colorado Springs Sky Sox host Iowa Tuesday to Thursday and visit Oklahoma City Friday through the weekend
No. 4 The Denver Broncos play an exhibition game at Washington on Friday
No. 3 Colorado State hosts Hawaii on Saturday to open the college football season
No. 2 The Colorado Rockies host the Padres Tuesday to Thursday and the Cardinals Friday to Sunday
No. 1 Prep highlights include the first full week of action in all fall sports, including football with Pine Creek vs. Palmer Ridge on Friday at D20 Stadium
Also receiving votes:
Other prep highlights include Doherty vs. Cherry Creek football at Garry Berry on Thursday, Terror Invite boys’ golf at Patty Jewett on Tuesday and the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at Norris-Penrose on Friday
There is a benefit Stars and Stripes hockey game Sunday in Michigan, with many NHL players including the Avalanche’s JT Compher, for Jim Johannson after the former USA Hockey administrator passed away
Air Force continues its preseason football preparation
NASCAR’s top teams have an off week from racing