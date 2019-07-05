No. 10 The Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference annual Hall of Fame inductions and awards are Friday night at the Marriott with UCCS' Skylyn Webb the woman athlete of the year.
No. 9 The annual Sports Corp. college football kickoff luncheon is Thursday at The Antlers
No. 8 The Tour de France has its first full week of cycling action
No. 7 Wimbledon works down to its finals with the women scheduled Saturday and the men July 14
No. 6 The Colorado Rockies host the Reds Friday and Saturday after visiting the Diamondbacks on Sunday before the All-Star break
No. 5 The Rocky Mountain Vibes host Billings Wednesday through Saturday after visiting Ogden Sunday and Monday
No. 4 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host the Tulsa Roughnecks on Saturday
No. 3 The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday in Cleveland with four Rockies position players on the NL team
No. 2 The annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo takes place Wednesday to Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center
No. 1 The U.S. women's soccer team is in the World Cup final vs. Netherlands on Sunday in France.
Also receiving votes
The ESPYs are televised Wednesday
The annual Pro Football Camp takes place Tuesday to Thursday at Vista Ridge
NASCAR's top teams convene at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday
The Colorado Rapids visit Portland on Saturday