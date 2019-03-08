No. 10 NFL free agents can officially sign starting Wednesday, including incoming Broncos QB Joe Flacco
No. 9 Golf’s unofficial fifth major, the Players Championships, begins Thursday in Florida
No. 8 College basketball league tournaments are center stage setting up next week’s NCAA Tournaments
No. 7 Prep highlights include basketball skills contests Wednesday and CSML all-star games Thursday at Wasson, otherwise the focus shifts fully to spring sports including Saturday’s Panther Invitational track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium
No. 6 Air Force men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Mountain West tournaments in Las Vegas
No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host Carolina Monday and Anaheim Friday
No. 4 Colorado College hockey is on the road in the NCHC quarterfinals starting Friday
No. 3 The Denver Nuggets host the Timberwolves Tuesday, Mavericks Thursday and Pacers Saturday
No. 2 The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have their home opener Saturday
No. 1 Air Force hockey hosts the AHC quarterfinals starting Friday
Also receiving votes:
Local college home highlights include Air Force baseball Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and men’s tennis Friday: UCCS baseball and women’s soccer Sunday and women’s lacrosse Monday and Thursday; and CC women’s lacrosse Wednesday and Friday and men’s lacrosse Wednesday and Saturday
NASCAR’s top teams converge on ISM Raceway in Phoenix on Sunday
The Colorado Rapids don’t have a game until March 17