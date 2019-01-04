No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Duke at Florida State on Saturday when Arizona State visits Iowa; and Tuesday’s Oklahoma at Texas Tech and North Carolina at North Carolina State
No. 9 Local college highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Wednesday vs. CSU
No. 8 The Australian Open tennis tournament starts Sunday
No. 7 Prep highlights include Cheyenne Mountain Invitational wrestling Saturday to conclude the first full week after the holiday break
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche visit Winnipeg Tuesday, Calgary Wednesday and Montreal Saturday
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host the Clippers Thursday and Hawks Sunday in a busy week that has them visiting Houston Monday, Miami Tuesday and Phoenix Saturday
No. 4 Air Force men’s basketball visits CSU on Tuesday and hosts San Diego State on Saturday
No. 3 Air Force hosts Army in hockey Friday and Saturday; Colorado College travels to North Dakota in hockey those nights
No. 2 The NFL divisional playoff round takes place Saturday and Sunday at the two highest-seeded teams in each conference
No. 1 Alabama faces Clemson in the College Football Championship on Monday at Santa Clara, Calif.
Also receiving votes:
Other local college home highlights include Colorado College women’s and men’s hoops Friday, and Air Force men’s gymnastics Saturday and fencing Sunday