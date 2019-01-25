20190122_AFAvBoise_StudioCopan0295.jpg
The Falcons men's basketball team celebrates their victory over Boise State on Tuesday, January 22nd at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs. The Falcons defeated the Broncos 74-60. (photo by Liz Copan)

 Liz Copan
No. 10 The NFL’s Pro Bowl, with several Broncos on the AFC team, takes place Sunday a week before the Super Bowl in Atlanta

No. 9 Local college home highlights include Air Force women’s hoops Wednesday, men’s and women’s swimming Friday and Saturday, and women’s tennis Friday

No. 8 In women’s college hoops, UConn and Louisville, with Mesa Ridge grad Kylee Shook, play on Thursday

No. 7 Men’s college basketball highlights include Tuesday’s Virginia at N.C. State, Friday’s Michigan at Iowa, and Saturday’s Virginia Tech at N.C. State, North Carolina at Louisville, Mississippi State at Mississippi and Texas Tech at Kansas.

No. 6 Prep highlights include CSML girls’ swimming and diving at Fountain-Fort Carson and Tri-Peaks at Colorado College a week before the state meets

No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche have their midseason break before hosting Vancouver on Saturday

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Rockets Friday with road games at Memphis Monday, New Orleans Wednesday and Minnesota Saturday

No. 3 NFL Hall of Fame inductees are named Saturday with several Broncos among the finalists

No. 2 Colorado College hockey hosts Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday; Air Force hockey is at Bentley those nights

No. 1 Air Force’s men’s basketball team hosts CSU on Saturday after visiting San Diego State on Wednesday

NFL annual awards are given out Saturday

