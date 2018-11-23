Seahawks Pass Rush Football
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawk in Denver. Maybe the biggest concern about the overhauled Seahawks defense entering the season was where would the pass rush come from. It proved to be true in the opener when the Seahawks had just one sack and very little pressure. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

 Jack Dempsey
No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Wednesday’s Purdue at Florida State and North Carolina at Michigan, Friday’s Wisconsin at Iowa and Saturday’s Purdue at Michigan

No. 9 The top two women’s college basketball teams clash Sunday when Notre Dame faces UConn

No. 8 The College Football Playoffs and bowl games are set Sunday

No. 7 Colorado College hockey is at Nebraska-Omaha Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at RIT

No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Pittsburgh Wednesday and St. Louis on Friday and visit Nashville Tuesday and Detroit Sunday

No. 5 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Missouri State on Wednesday, then visits Pacific on Saturday

No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James for the only time this season Tuesday and visit Portland Friday

No. 3 It is conference championship weekend in college football with key matchups

No. 2 High school football championship games take place Saturday including Palmer Ridge in the 3A state final; events begin Monday for all winter high school sports

No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

Also receiving votes: 

Local college highlights include Colorado College at UCCS men’s hoops Monday for UCCS’ home opener

Other local college home highlights include Air Force women’s basketball Wednesday, rifle at the OTC Friday to Sunday and women’s swimming Saturday; UCCS men and women’s hoops Saturday; CC women’s hoops Thursday and men’s hoops Friday and Saturday

The U.S. men’s basketball team has an important world qualifier vs. Argentina on Thursday, with a game vs. Uruguay on Sunday

Women’s Alpine skiing take place on the weekend without injured Lindsey Vonn

