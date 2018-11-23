No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Wednesday’s Purdue at Florida State and North Carolina at Michigan, Friday’s Wisconsin at Iowa and Saturday’s Purdue at Michigan
No. 9 The top two women’s college basketball teams clash Sunday when Notre Dame faces UConn
No. 8 The College Football Playoffs and bowl games are set Sunday
No. 7 Colorado College hockey is at Nebraska-Omaha Friday and Saturday; Air Force is at RIT
No. 6 The Colorado Avalanche host Pittsburgh Wednesday and St. Louis on Friday and visit Nashville Tuesday and Detroit Sunday
No. 5 Air Force men’s basketball hosts Missouri State on Wednesday, then visits Pacific on Saturday
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James for the only time this season Tuesday and visit Portland Friday
No. 3 It is conference championship weekend in college football with key matchups
No. 2 High school football championship games take place Saturday including Palmer Ridge in the 3A state final; events begin Monday for all winter high school sports
No. 1 The Denver Broncos visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
Also receiving votes:
Local college highlights include Colorado College at UCCS men’s hoops Monday for UCCS’ home opener
Other local college home highlights include Air Force women’s basketball Wednesday, rifle at the OTC Friday to Sunday and women’s swimming Saturday; UCCS men and women’s hoops Saturday; CC women’s hoops Thursday and men’s hoops Friday and Saturday
The U.S. men’s basketball team has an important world qualifier vs. Argentina on Thursday, with a game vs. Uruguay on Sunday
Women’s Alpine skiing take place on the weekend without injured Lindsey Vonn