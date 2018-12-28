No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Tuesday’s Marquette at St. John’s, Wednesday’s Oklahoma at Kansas, Saturday’s Michigan State at Ohio State and Florida State at Virginia, and Sunday’s Indiana at Michigan
No. 9 Prep action resumes Thursday for winter sports
No. 8 Local college highlights include Air Force women’s basketball Saturday, UCCS women’s and men’s basketball Friday and Saturday, Colorado College men’s and women’s basketball Friday and Saturday
No. 7 Monday is usually a big day for NFL coach firings and this year should be no exception
No. 6 Colorado College hockey visits Merrimack on Monday and Maine on Wednesday; Air Force hockey plays St. Lawrence and either Western Michigan or UConn in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday
No. 5 The Colorado Avalanche host the Kings Monday, Sharks Wednesday and Rangers Friday
No. 4 The Denver Nuggets host the Knicks Tuesday and Hornets Saturdays around a game at Sacramento on Thursday
No. 3 Bowl games continue aplenty Monday and Tuesday including the Fiesta, Rose and Sugar to finish off Tuesday’s smorgasbord; and the playoff finalists get ready to play Jan. 7
No. 2 Air Force men’s basketball opens Mountain West play vs. New Mexico Wednesday and at Utah State on Saturday
No. 1 The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs takes place with two games each on Saturday and Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The world junior men’s hockey championships wrap up Saturday in British Columbia
Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent registration opens Tuesday
Chicago plays Boston at Notre Dame in the NHL’s annual outdoor New Year’s Day game Monday