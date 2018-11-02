No. 10 College basketball highlights include Tuesday’s opening night with Michigan State vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Kentucky and Friday’s Washington vs. Auburn
No. 9 College football highlights include Saturday’s Mississippi State at Alabama and Clemson at Boston College
No. 8 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Panthers at Steelers and Sunday’s Saints at Bengals and Seahawks at Rams
No. 7 The Colorado Avalanche host Nashville Wednesday and visit Winnipeg Friday and Edmonton Sunday
No. 6 Air Force men’s basketball opens at home Tuesday and has a Friday road game
No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host Boston Monday, Brooklyn Friday and Milwaukee Sunday with a trip to Memphis Wednesday
No. 4 Colorado hosts ranked Washington State in football Saturday
No. 3 Colorado College visits defending men’s hockey national champion Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday; Air Force hosts Bentley Friday and Saturday
No. 2 Prep highlights include state volleyball, an area specialty, boys’ soccer finals and football playoffs in all classifications
No. 1 Air Force hosts New Mexico in football Saturday afternoon
Also receiving votes:
UFC’s 25th anniversary event is Saturday in Denver featuring area stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Raquel Pennington
Local college highlights include Air Force women’s hoops opening at home Tuesday with another home game Friday and playing at DU on Sunday, wrestling Friday and Sunday, UCCS hosting the RMAC volleyball tournament Tuesday, Friday and Saturday , and CC hosting women’s and men’s swimming and diving Wednesday.
CSU visits Nevada in football on Saturday
NASCAR Monster Energy teams have their second-to-last playoff event Sunday in the Can-Am 500
Short-track speedskating star Apolo Ohno is at the Peak Vista Breakfast of Champions at The Broadmoor on Tuesday
The women’s hockey Four Nationals tournament goes most of the week
The Denver Broncos have a bye this week as they head into the final seven games of the season