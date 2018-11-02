afafbrain2017vssdsu.jpg

No. 10 College basketball highlights include Tuesday’s opening night with Michigan State vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Kentucky and Friday’s Washington vs. Auburn

No. 9 College football highlights include Saturday’s Mississippi State at Alabama and Clemson at Boston College

No. 8 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Panthers at Steelers and Sunday’s Saints at Bengals and Seahawks at Rams

No. 7 The Colorado Avalanche host Nashville Wednesday and visit Winnipeg Friday and Edmonton Sunday

No. 6 Air Force men’s basketball opens at home Tuesday and has a Friday road game

No. 5 The Denver Nuggets host Boston Monday, Brooklyn Friday and Milwaukee Sunday with a trip to Memphis Wednesday

No. 4 Colorado hosts ranked Washington State in football Saturday

No. 3 Colorado College visits defending men’s hockey national champion Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday; Air Force hosts Bentley Friday and Saturday

No. 2 Prep highlights include state volleyball, an area specialty, boys’ soccer finals and football playoffs in all classifications

No. 1 Air Force hosts New Mexico in football Saturday afternoon

Also receiving votes: 

UFC’s 25th anniversary event is Saturday in Denver featuring area stars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Raquel Pennington

Local college highlights include Air Force women’s hoops opening at home Tuesday with another home game Friday and playing at DU on Sunday, wrestling Friday and Sunday, UCCS hosting the RMAC volleyball tournament Tuesday, Friday and Saturday , and CC hosting women’s and men’s swimming and diving Wednesday.

CSU visits Nevada in football on Saturday

NASCAR Monster Energy teams have their second-to-last playoff event Sunday in the Can-Am 500

Short-track speedskating star Apolo Ohno is at the Peak Vista Breakfast of Champions at The Broadmoor on Tuesday

The women’s hockey Four Nationals tournament goes most of the week

The Denver Broncos have a bye this week as they head into the final seven games of the season

Tags

sports copy editor

Load comments