No. 10 The Avs have exhibition games including the Wild at home Friday
No. 9 NASCAR’s top teams head to Charlotte on Sunday as the playoff continue
No. 8 Local college home highlights include Air Force men’s soccer Thursday and Saturday
No. 7 College football highlights include Saturday’s Ohio State at Penn State, Stanford at Notre Dame and BYU at Washington
No. 6 NFL highlights include Thursday’s Vikings at Rams and Sunday’s Ravens at Steelers
No. 5 CU hosts UCLA in football on Friday night
No. 4 Prep highlights include Wednesday’s Discovery Canyon at Vista Ridge softball matchup and Colorado Springs Christian School at Manitou Springs volleyball Friday
No. 3 The U.S. squares off against Europe in the men’s golf Ryder Cup in Paris Friday to Sunday
No. 2 Air Force hosts Nevada in football on Saturday afternoon
No. 1 The Colorado Rockies chase the playoffs as they wrap up the regular season with home games vs. the Phillies Monday to Thursday and Nationals Friday to Sunday
Also receiving votes:
The Denver Nuggets open the exhibition season vs. the Lakers in San Diego on Sunday
Other local college home highlights include; CC women’s soccer Friday and Sunday; UCCS men’s soccer Friday and Sunday, women’s soccer Sunday and volleyball Friday and Saturday; and Air Force women’s soccer Friday and Sunday, volleyball Friday and Sunday, and men’s water polo Friday
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Real Monarch SLC on Saturday
The Colorado Rapids visit Seattle on Saturday
The Denver Broncos will be preparing for their Monday night home game vs. the Chiefs
CSU football is off this week
The U.S. women’s volleyball team is in the FIVB world championships in Japan starting Saturday