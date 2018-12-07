No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Villanova at Kansas and Gonzaga at North Carolina
No. 9 The highlight for local colleges are UCCS women’s and men’s hoop home twinbills Saturday and Sunday
No. 8 Colorado College plays hockey at Arizona State Friday and Saturday
No. 7 Prep highlights include a full week of action for winter sports with the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational girls’ swimming and diving meet Friday and Saturday
No. 6 College football highlights include the start of the bowl season with six games Saturday including Mountain West champ Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State and Utah State vs. North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, plus playoffs in other subdivisions
No. 5 NFL highlights include Monday’s Vikings at Seahawks, Thursday’s Chargers at Chiefs and Sunday’s Patriots at Steelers, Phillies at Rams and Cowboys at Colts
No. 4 The Winter Dew Tour hits Breckenridge Thursday to Sunday
No. 3 The Colorado Avalanche host Edmonton Tuesday and Dallas Saturday around a Friday visit to the St. Louis Blues
No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host Memphis Monday, Oklahoma City Friday and Toronto Sunday
No. 1 The Denver Broncos host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night
Also receiving votes:
Hockey’s Hall of Fame induction is Wednesday
Air Force hockey is off this weekend
Air Force men’s basketball is off this week