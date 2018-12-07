Panthers Browns Football
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Houston. The Carolina Panthers play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

 Eric Christian Smith
No. 10 Men’s college basketball highlights include Saturday’s Villanova at Kansas and Gonzaga at North Carolina

No. 9 The highlight for local colleges are UCCS women’s and men’s hoop home twinbills Saturday and Sunday

No. 8 Colorado College plays hockey at Arizona State Friday and Saturday

No. 7 Prep highlights include a full week of action for winter sports with the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational girls’ swimming and diving meet Friday and Saturday

No. 6 College football highlights include the start of the bowl season with six games Saturday including Mountain West champ Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State and Utah State vs. North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, plus playoffs in other subdivisions

No. 5 NFL highlights include Monday’s Vikings at Seahawks, Thursday’s Chargers at Chiefs and Sunday’s Patriots at Steelers, Phillies at Rams and Cowboys at Colts

No. 4 The Winter Dew Tour hits Breckenridge Thursday to Sunday

No. 3 The Colorado Avalanche host Edmonton Tuesday and Dallas Saturday around a Friday visit to the St. Louis Blues

No. 2 The Denver Nuggets host Memphis Monday, Oklahoma City Friday and Toronto Sunday

No. 1 The Denver Broncos host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night

Also receiving votes:

Hockey’s Hall of Fame induction is Wednesday

Air Force hockey is off this weekend

Air Force men’s basketball is off this week

